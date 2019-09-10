During North Cobb’s 44-7 rout of county rival Campbell last Friday, one player stood out on the defensive side of the ball by making multiple big plays.
Linebacker Gadge Moore recorded seven tackles and two sacks, also forcing a pair of fumbles and recovering one himself.
Moore’s performance earned him Cobb Football Friday Defensive Player of the Week.
“I liked his physicality,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “He played special teams and he played linebacker. He played extremely hard and he continues to improve every week. We’re excited about his progress.”
Campbell scored on the first possession of the game, but it was unable to score on Moore and the North Cobb defense for the rest of the game.
One of Moore’s sacks, one of his forced fumbles and his fumble recovery all came on the same play. Blitzing from his linebacker spot on a third-and-long, he took down the Campbell quarterback and took the ball at the same time, changing what was a wide-open game in the process.
“He hit the quarterback, caused the fumble and recovered it as well,” Queen said. “He got two big plays in one, not only causing the fumble, but also recovering it, which was a huge turning point in the game.”
Queen said he and his staff preach the importance of these game-altering plays to the players. Moore had not only one in his strip sack, but came up with another on special teams covering a kickoff.
“We always talk about our kids getting a turnover that changes the momentum of the game,” Queen said. “(Campbell) went down and scored and we were trying to take back the momentum of the game. He went down on the kickoff and forced a fumble.”
The momentum swings Moore provided led North Cobb to the blowout win and a 3-0 start to the season. Moore and the rest of the Warriors’ defense has yet to allow more than 10 points in a game this season.
Two other linebackers also stood out in Week 4. Lassiter’s Justin Kurnik recorded 10 tackles -- including eight solo and one for a loss -- with a forced fumble and a sack, while Walton’s Jeb Carriere had six tackles.
South Cobb defensive lineman Banji Bamidele registered three tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.