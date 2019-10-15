Kell’s slow start offensively at Villa Rica was made easier to overcome by a dominant defensive effort, anchored by an outstanding individual performance from one of the Longhorns’ linemen.
Bill McCritty was a big reason Kell limited Villa Rica to only nine points in a 39-9 victory. He filled up the stat sheet with 12 tackles, including six for loss. He also picked up 4.5 sacks and forced a fumble.
For his effort, McCritty is the Cobb Football Friday Defensive Player of the Week.
“He’s really strong. He’s one of our strongest kids in the weight room,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “He’s really explosive. He’s not huge for a defensive lineman, but he’s hard to handle. He’s got a motor that runs, and his get-off is really impressive.”
McCritty is only 5-foot-8, but his quickness and strength, when combined with Kell’s defensive scheme, have led to great results. On the season, the senior is up to 36 tackles overall and tied for second in the county with 7.5 sacks.
McCritty had his 4.5 sacks Friday despite Villa Rica only dropping back to pass nine times.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever had a stat line like that before,” Sloan said. “He was pretty dominant the other night. He’s a high-level high school player. His quickness is a huge advantage for him. He can give you fits at the line of scrimmage.”
With McCritty leading the way, the Kell defense was able to keep Villa Rica from reaching double-digit points. The Wildcats feature a run-heavy Wing-T offense, and the Longhorns knew good play up front was a must coming into the game.
Some penalties and other mistakes kept the Kell offense from putting up big numbers early, but thanks to McCritty’s night, the Longhorns had plenty of time to get going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.