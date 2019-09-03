Defensive back Tommy Pollack helped propel Harrison to a 35-7 victory at Hiram last Friday night, filling up the stat sheet along the way.
Pollack returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown while also contributing nine tackles -- five solo -- five passes defended and a quarterback hurry. He also blocked a punt.
Pollack’s all-around performance earned him Cobb Football Friday Defensive Player of the Week.
“Tommy’s just very athletic,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “We tried to get him a few reps on offense, but he’s been such a solid defensive player for us since his 10th-grade year. He’s been a starter since his 10th-grade year. He’s a really good player, really smart, physical, always in the right place at the right time.”
Pollack’s performance was no surprise to Dickmann. In fact, his defensive playmaking has been on display in the preseason scrimmage and both games Harrison has played so far this year.
In the scrimmage against North Cobb, Pollack returned a fumble for a score. In Week 1 against Lassiter, he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. Now, he has added two more big plays -- his fumble return for a touchdown and blocked punt against Hiram -- to his season total.
“He just seems to always have his nose around the ball,” Dickmann said.
Dickmann thought that was what set Pollack apart from others at his position. Not just his elite athletic ability, but also his work ethic and football intelligence, always preparing to be in the best position possible to make a play.
“It just shows how hard he plays and how much of a student of the game he is,” Dickmann said of Pollack’s knack for making big plays. “Tommy really studies, he really knows what’s going on. That’s why he’s in the right place at the right time. He’s very bright, and that’s why he’s been a starter for us for three years.”
Pollack was far from the only defensive standout around the county last Friday.
Against visiting St. Joseph’s Prep, a nationally ranked team from Pennsylvania, Marietta defensive end and Tennessee commit B.J. Ojulari recorded nine tackles, five of which were for a loss, and 1½ sacks. North Cobb’s Josh Josephs registered six tackles and three sacks in a 42-10 victory over Etowah.
Walton’s Jonathan Chesser and Lassiter’s Jack Ferguson also had standout performances.
