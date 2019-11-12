Harrison senior Victor Pless is one of Cobb County’s best cornerbacks, yet his name is often not mentioned when it comes to producing stats or making big plays.
That’s because teams don’t throw the ball in his direction.
Pless made a game-changing play Friday night in Harrison’s 47-10 win over Creekview last Friday that salvaged Harrison’s undefeated regular season.
Creekview did test him in the second quarter Friday, and he made the Grizzlies pay with a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown that gave the Hoyas a commanding 21-3 lead.
He also came away with three tackles and helped limit Creekview’s top receiver Ethan Perrim to 92 receiving yards on four catches and no touchdowns.
For his efforts, Pless was named this week’s Cobb County Defensive Player of the Week.
The Minnesota commitment is now at four interceptions on the season.
“Victor’s got a really high skill level,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “Most people aren’t blessed with the skill level he has. Since the 10th grade, he’s worked hard to get to where he is today. He’s been playing that well for a long time and a lot of people don’t challenge his way because he’s been a shutdown corner.”
When Harrison has shutdown cornerback like Pless who can play man-to-man defense, Dickmann says it helps the defense as a whole and put pressure on the quarterback. He can do the 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds and the shuttle run in 4.12, according to 247sports.
Pless is one of a few secondary players that possesses both speed and quickness. He said college coaches looked at how quickly he can turn his hips and get into coverage, and his explosiveness makes it tough for opposing receivers to beat him to the ball.
“He doesn’t get challenged like most corners do,” Dickmann said. “Last year, hardly anybody threw his way.”
Pless said when he committed to Minnesota last summer that Minnesota playing a similar 4-3 defense as Harrison was a selling point. He chose Minnesota over Boston College, Connecticut, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Louisville and Syracuse.
