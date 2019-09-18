Levi Brown led the North Cobb Christian defense to a solid all-around performance Saturday against Monticello, but it was the game-changing plays he personally provided that truly affected the outcome.
The sophomore defensive back registered six tackles -- five of which were solo efforts -- and one pass defended. He also intercepted a pass and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown to give North Cobb Christian its first lead of the game, en route to a 28-21 win.
For his effort, Brown was named the Cobb Football Friday Defensive Player of the Week.
“I thought he played well,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “The interception returned for a touchdown was a big momentum swing for our team and kind of got us going there in the second quarter.”
Brown’s pick gave the No. 8 Eagles their first lead of the game.
“It was 'Cover 3,'” Brown said. “There was a lot of game-planning that our defense worked hard to go through, so I’ll give a lot of credit to our scout team for giving me good looks in practice so that, in the game, it was an easy read for me. I saw trips left and I reacted to the ball. Our defensive line did a good job of forcing the quarterback out, and I trusted my teammates to go block for me after that.”
On the ensuing kickoff, Brown teamed up with kicker Trey Stephens to surprise Monticello and make another big play. Brown managed to recover an onside kick to give the ball back to the North Cobb Christian offense.
“I trust (Stephens) a lot. I trusted him to put it in the right spot,” Brown said. “I just went and tracked the ball down like it was a fumble.”
Caleb Cannon cashed in on the gamble, scoring on the ensuing drive from 20 yards out to make it a two-possession game.
“I think we did well,” Brown said of the defensive unit's performance as a whole. “Obviously, there’s a lot of room for improvement. I liked the performance and how we showed up a lot more towards the end. It’s always great to come out with a win.”
Despite the fact that Brown is one of the most important contributors on the North Cobb Christian defense despite being only a sophomore, Hollars still sees new heights the young player can ascend to.
“He’s been consistent,” Hollars said. “He started for us last year as a freshman and he’s been a consistent performer for us over the last two years. I’m just excited about his potential. We want him to continue to grow. I think that’s the key right now, to continue to have him be hungry and continue to try and grow and get better each week.”
