Allatoona's Brett Blomquist is a unique talent.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior is a standout baseball and football player. He put his talents toward the latter Friday when he intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble -- returning two of the takeaways for touchdowns -- in a 3-minute span of the second quarter.
It helped the Buccaneers turn a 14-0 lead into a 35-0 advantage by halftime and and an eventual 49-7 victory over Gainesville in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
For his efforts, Blomquist is the Cobb Football Friday Defensive Player of the Week.
"We are lucky to have him," Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. "Today, to have a two-sport athlete, especially such a standout baseball player, is a little unusual."
As a member of the Buccaneers' baseball team last spring, Blomquist hit .377 with six home runs and 27 RBIs, and he was an all-county selection. On the football team, Varner said the junior is a safety playing cornerback, and he continues to get better every week.
Varner also said Blomquist has developed a nose for the football, which he proved against Gainesville.
Blomquist's first interception set up Marcus Taylor's 11-yard touchdown run. Then, on the next Gainesville drive, he recovered a fumble and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.
Blomquist completed the trifecta on the ensuing drive by returning an interception 34 yards for another touchdown.
"It went from being a 14-0 or 17-0 lead to 35-0 at the half," Varner said. "We got the ball to start the second half, scored and the game was over. It was a huge swing in the game."
For the season, Blomquist is seventh on the team in tackles with 32. He also has a team-high five interceptions, which is tied for the county lead. He has also scored defensive three touchdowns.
"He likes to get in there where the action is and mix it up a little," Varner said, "but he works hard, he's a good athlete and he continues to get better every week. He's done everything we could have asked for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.