One day after making the announcement that Kennesaw State was moving to Conference USA and the Football Bowl Subdivision, the Owls were handed the worst home loss in program history by Central Arkansas.
The Bears (3-5, 2-0 ASUN) rolled up 543 yards of offense, including 347 yards and three touchdowns through the air, as they beat the Owls 51-24 on Saturday. The 543 yards was the most ever recorded against a KSU defense, and Central Arkansas likely eliminated the Owls (2-4, 1-2) from having a chance to win the ASUN title.
"We got our butts kicked (Saturday)," coach Brian Bohannon said. "We got pushed around on defense, and we couldn't stop the run.
"We couldn't pitch-and-catch on offense, which we knew we'd have to do.
"This is hard to say, but they were better than us (Saturday). They did a better job."
KSU had come into the game with 13 straight home wins and a 39-5 record at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, but it was Central Arkansas that controlled the game from start to finish on both sides of the ball.
The Bears wasted little time in setting the tone as they took the kickoff and went 75 yards in six plays in a drive that took only 2:09 off the clock. The touchdown came on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Will McElvain to Christian Richmond. The duo connecting became a constant theme in the first 30 minutes as Richmond, who came into the game with 11 receptions for 119 yards for the season, finished the first half with 10 catches for 114 yards and two scores. He finished the game with 12 catches for 156 yards. McElvain would go 22 of 30 for 292 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
KSU would answer the first score when the Bears made one of its few mistakes of the day. After forcing the Owls to punt, the ball bounced off the helmet of Jarrod Barnes and into the hands of Gabriel Benyard at the Bears' 41-yard line. KSU took advantage of the short field and needed nine plays to find the end zone. Isaac Foster, who led the Owls with 52 yards rushing, scored from 9 yards out to tie things at 7-7 and that was the last time the Owls would be that close.
Central Arkansas outscored KSU 20-3 in the second quarter to take a 27-10 lead into halftime, highlighted by Richmond's second touchdown of the day and Darius Hale's first. Hale would finish with 23 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Bears averaged 5.3 yards per rush as they outran the Owls 196 to 181.
Kennesaw State appeared to get things going in the third quarter. Xavier Shepherd, who threw for a career high 211 yards, capped a three-play, 80-yard drive with a 53-yard touchdown pass to Yesiah Clemons to cut the deficit to 27-17. Two plays later, Markeith Montgomery intercepted McElvain and put KSU in business at midfield.
On third-and-7 from the Bears' 41, Shepherd delivered what appeared to be a pass that would pull KSU within three, or at least put it in position to do so, but a wide open Marquis Ledet dropped it at the Central Arkansas 15. It was one of at least six passes that KSU receivers dropped on the day.
KSU went for it on fourth down and did not convert. It took the Bears only six plays to go 59 yards for a two-yard Kylin James touchdown run and a 34-17 lead. They would put the game away on their next drive with a little razzle-dazzle.
James took a pitch from McElvain, rolled right, and then lofted a pass to Barnes for a 49-yard touchdown.
