ACWORTH — Harrison made Josh Cassidy’s head-coaching debut a successful one with a 25-17 overtime victory over rival Allatoona in the season opener for both teams Friday at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
“Overall, it was something that I’m extremely grateful to be a part of the program, to be a part of this coaching staff, to be able to work with these coaches and coach these players,” said Cassidy, previously the defensive coordinator under longtime Hoyas coach Matt Dickmann.
“I’m sure it’s the same on the other side, but our kids have worked relentlessly, and they’ve had to listen to some people same some things about our schedule — which, of course, is a tough schedule — but our guys have embraced the opportunity.”
Harrison (1-0) led 17-10 when Allatoona running back Cody Rice scored on a 4-yard run with 5:47 remaining in regulation to tie the game up and send it into overtime.
The Hoyas came back and scored on the first possession of the overtime period as Jake Walling threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brady Kluse. The following kick attempt was blocked. However, Walling, who was holding the ball for A.J. Daniels, picked the ball up and threw a pass to Jared Montour to complete a 2-point conversion and make it 25-17.
Harrison went on to clinch the win when Dylan Beasley intercepted a pass from Allatoona quarterback Tyler McGuire on the first play of the Buccaneers’ subsequent possession.
Allatoona (0-1) got on the board first when Michael Davis scored on a 6-yard run with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter to give the Buccaneers a 7-0 lead.
Harrison turned a miscue into a touchdown on its next possession when Beasley fumbled the ball after catching a pass from Walling, but teammate Emmett Hill scooped up the ball and ran it 50 yards for the score to even things up a 7-all with 2:12 left in the first quarter.
A 40-yard field goal by Gray Kelley put Allatoona back ahead 10-7 with 9:37 to go in the first half, but Harrison pulled ahead 14-10 on a 25-yard touchdown run by Akhnation Shabazz at the 5:09 mark of the second quarter.
The Hoyas added to their lead with 9:13 remaining in the game when Daniels booted a 38-yard field goal to make it 17-10.
“I think the game was played at a pretty good level,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “There were too many penalties, but with it being the first game of the year and a non-region game, there’s a lot of things to pull from it. A couple of mistakes here and there that probably cost both teams from going forward, but, overall, I think it was what you want out of a first game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.