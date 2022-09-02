ACWORTH — For three quarters, it looked as if Allatoona was about to pull the upset of the week in Georgia high school football.
But football is a four-quarter game, and Cartersville is a four-quarter team.
The Class AAAAA No. 1 Purple Hurricanes rallied from 20-0 down to escape Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium with a 28-20 victory Friday night in a non-region game.
“We played our first three quarters of football this year,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “We looked like a disaster the first two games and the last quarter of this game, so we went forward. The whole deal this week was, ‘Can you get better?’ We got better.
“Did we finish? No.”
Cartersville (3-0) rallied on the arm of backup quarterback Nate Russell, a freshman who came in late in the second quarter after senior Paul Gamble sustained an ankle sprain on a sack.
Allatoona (0-3) scored first, with Jayden Ponder breaking off a 51-yard run on the Buccaneers’ first series of the game. Two plays later, Brody Moore caught a 14-yard Tyler McGuire pass for a touchdown.
The Bucs scored again on special teams when Mekhi Buchanan blocked a punt deep in Cartersville territory and ran the ball in for a touchdown. Allatoona later added a 31-yard Gray Kelley field goal and carried a 17-0 lead into halftime.
The Buccaneers got the ball to start the second half and scored on a 28-yard Kelley field goal.
But the Allatoona offense began to sputter from there.
A drive that began midway through the third quarter ended with a punt. Cartersville took over at its 29-yard line and, two plays later, Russell threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Collin Fletcher in the final minute of the quarter.
Allatoona went three-and-out and Cartersville answered with a 66-yard, 10-play drive that took just 2:26 off the clock. Malachi Jeffries ended it with a 13-yard touchdown run drawing the Purple Hurricanes to within a touchdown at 20-14.
On the third play of the Buccaneers’ ensuing possession, Cartersville linebacker Connor Brasfield snagged a tipped pass to give the Purple Hurricanes possession inside Allatoona territory.
Cartersville converted with Russell’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Jamauri Brice, giving it its first lead of the night at 21-20.
Another Allatoona drive ended with a turnover, which the Purple Hurricanes’ Myles Forristall recovered to give Cartersville a short field. Four plays later, Russell ran it in from 4 yards out to put Cartersville on top 28-20.
The Purple Hurricanes held on as Romo Pace picked off a pass to end Allatoona’s next drive.
“They’re never going to stop fighting,” Cartersville coach Conor Foster said. “I grew up here. That standard has been set a long time before this group — the legacy, the expectation is to fight to the very end and not be circumstantial, and don’t ever let a scoreboard dictate to us how we play.”
Foster credited Allatoona, saying he expects the Buccaneers to make some noise in Class AAAAAA this season.
“That’s a really, really good football team that’s going to make a playoff run,” he said. “They’ve gotten better every week. The ball bounced our way tonight, but it’s two really, really good high school football teams.”
Foster said Baker had the right mentality, playing “a gutsy game.” He finished 9-of-14 for 174 yards with two touchdowns.
“Nate has served our team as a backup, as a scout-team guy, and tonight he served this team by stepping in in the second half and making huge plays for us.”
For Varner and Allatoona, showing improvement after two tough losses to start the season is cold comfort. He hass tasked the team and coaches with digging deeper before the homecoming game next Friday against Hillgrove, the final tune-up before Region 6AAAAAA play begins.
“You’ve got to practice with intention. The coaching staff’s got to do a better job,” Varner said. “We’ve got to do a better job of the details, and then the kids have got to do a better job of the details."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.