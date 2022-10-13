Game: Carrollton (7-0, 1-0) at Pebblebrook (3-4, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Carrollton 35, Pebblebrook 21
Pebblebrook plays its final home game of the regular season when it hosts Carrollton in a Region 2AAAAAAA clash at Falcon Stadium on Friday.
The Falcons, who dropped their region opener at home last week to Westlake, are in danger of falling to 0-2 in region play for the first time since 2014 if they can’t pull out a win over Carrollton. Meanwhile, the undefeated Trojans captured a region opening victory at home against East Coweta last week.
Pebblebrook will have its hands full against a Carrollton defense that allows only 12.86 points per game while scoring 44.86 points. Coach Leroy Hood said the Trojans offense runs through freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who is being recruited by Division I programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Florida State.
“Carrollton’s a solid team from top to bottom with a quarterback who can throw the ball well,” Hood said. “He’s a recruited guy who’s efficient in what he does, and they have a bunch of other playmakers that can hurt you. Carrollton doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses. They’re a well-coached team that good in all three phases of the game. They’re undefeated for a reason.
“But anything can happen on Friday night. We’re going to suit up just like they will and play football to the best of our ability. Hopefully, that’ll be enough for us to win our first region game of the season.”
It’s been an up-and-down season for Pebblebrook, there are various reasons for erratic play, and Hood said the major problem has been the team’s struggles on offense.
“We’ve just been inconsistent on offense this entire season,” he said. “We just haven’t been efficient. It’s on us as coaches and on the players. We have to find a way to be more productive on offense, have better execution and stop making the mental errors that hurt us in games.”
Football is a team sport, but one player who could help the Falcons moving forward is Justin Tunstall, who returns to the starting lineup as an offensive guard. The sophomore missed a few games due to a concussion, and his return to the lineup could help bolster the offense’s production.
“We’re expecting Justin to start Friday and hold up in protection. It’ll be good to have him back in the offensive line rotation.”
The addition of Tunstall back into the starting lineup won’t be a cure-all for what has ailed Pebblebrook this year. But, hopefully a good showing could help turn the tides for the Falcons.
“We have to take care of our business and our mistakes rather than put our focus on Carrollton,” Hood said. “Our urgency this week is no different than or urgency from last week. It’s a region opponent, so we’re going to have to play well for all four quarters and all three phases of football to give ourselves the best chance to win. It’s about taking care of our business and our preparations.”
