Osborne scored early and often as it went on to defeat Woodland 38-14 in a non-region contest Friday night at Cardinal Field.
With the win, Osborne improves to 5-0 for the first time since 1994, and guarantees its first non-losing season since that same season.
“It feels really good,” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. “It’s always great to get a win regardless of your record.”
Osborne’s offense finished with 331 total yards of offense. It was led by Khalif Walters with 138 yards rushing on 20 carries along with three scores, and quarterback Edward Burr who went 10-for-21 with 135 yards.
The defense did not disappoint, either. It held the Warriors (1-4) to 169 yards of total offense, and forced three fumbles.
“Winning games in Georgia is a tough thing to do, so we'll take it,” Salam said. “We’re happy, we’re pleased, but we know we have a lot of work ahead of us.”
It was Woodland which was first to get on the board. On its opening drive, facing third down from its own 16, Brelace Williams lateraled the ball to Isaiah Williams, who connected with Keve Porter for a 74-yard reception to put the Warriors at Osborne’s 10. Woodland was unable to find the endzone, but Spencer Fleming hit a 22-yard field goal to give it the early 3-0 lead.
Osborne went three-and-out on its ensuing drive, but quickly got the ball back when it recovered a Woodland fumble to set it up at the Warriors’ 30. Seven plays later, Walters found the end zone to give the Cardinals a 7-3 lead.
Osborne went on to score on its next five possessions. Aidan Williams recovered another Woodland fumble on the following kickoff, setting up Osborne at the Warriors’ 30. Three plays later, following a 25-yard completion from Burr to Walters, Walters found the end zone for a 14-3 lead to end the first quarter.
Osborne’s defense forced Woodland to punt on its next drive, giving the Cardinals the ball back at the Warriors’ 47. Nine seconds after getting the ball back, Walters ran it in for a 47-yard score.
Woodland’s offense was held to another three-and-out, and Osborne got the ball back and the Warriors’ 43. Burr found Tyree Cook for a 12-yard reception, then Walters ran the ball three times to put the Cardinals at the 14. Burr, with the quarterback keep, ran the ball in for the score and to take the 28-3 lead.
With 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Brenno Olivera kicked a 34-yard field goalputting them up 31-3.
On the opening drive of the third quarter, Burr found Joshua Horton for a 41-yard touchdown pass for Osborne’s final score of the game.
Woodland put up 11 points in the fourth quarter. It opened the quarter with a 23-yard field goal by Fleming, and capped it off with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Fleming for a touchdown, along with a completed two-point conversion where Williams found Jamarion Walker.
Osborne is now heading into a bye week, but will open region play against Kennesw Mountain when it returns to the field on Oct. 7.
“I feel really good (about where we are at),” Salam said. “We have just progressively gotten better. Our learning curve is starting to come up on the positive side, so we feel good about where we are right now, but we got a lot of work to do.”
