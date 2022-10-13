Osborne’s undefeated run ended last Friday when it fell 49-0 to Kennesaw Mountain.
Prior to that, the Cardinals had dominated opponents, scoring 50.2 points per game and surrendering just 8.4 points.
This week, Osborne (5-1, 0-1 Region 5AAAAAAA) will make the trip to Cherokee (1-5, 0-1), hoping to right the ship.
“I think that game told us a lot about ourselves, both positively and negatively,” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. “It puts some things back into perspective. There is never a time where you can just flush a game and move on. You have to be reflective.”
During their 5-0 start, the Cardinals’ run game was efficient. Senior Khalif Walters led the rushing attack with 676 yards on just 67 carries (10.1 yards per carry).
However, Osborne’s potent offense, including its run game, was stifled by Kennesaw Mountain. The Cardinals look to get the ground game going again Friday against a struggling Cherokee defense, which gave up 344 yards to Wheeler running back Josiah Allen in its last outing.
“We want to minimize the mistakes that we make, and this week, we want to get back to the basics of playing good, sound defense and doing what we do well on offense,” Salam said. “(Cherokee) is young but well-coached. They are an aggressive football team, so I think they are a great matchup for us. We want to be basic but play fast and aggressive.”
The Warriors’ defense has given up at least 30 points in each of the last three weeks, resulting in three straight losses. Contributing to those struggles, the unit has also dealt with substantial injury woes.
Cherokee coach Josh Shaw said his team is taking the next-man-up approach with the rash of injuries. Versatile senior linebacker Kyan Simmons will play this week alongside a few other veterans, which the Warriors hope is enough to be effective.
“(Osborne) had scored a lot of points the entire season up until last week,” Shaw said. “We have to play good defense because they are extremely explosive. They have explosive players on the perimeter at receiver. Coming off giving up a record rushing day to Wheeler last week, we will have our hands full with that.
Cherokee’s offense showed life in the 35-21 loss to Wheeler, but dealing with injuries of its own after losing three starters in the first quarter last week, it needs a few more stops from the defense to stay competitive.
Sophomore quarterback Tanner Savasir has been on an upward trajectory all season and had 856 yards with eight touchdowns across the Warriors’ first five games. The improved run game with sophomores Christian Irwin and Malakiah Echols, along with a now stable offensive line, has helped make Cherokee’s offense formidable.
“We scored three touchdowns and also had a tipped-ball interception in the end zone, which possibly could have been a fourth,” Shaw said. “Tanner continues to get better, along with the young group of receivers and running backs we’ve got. We are settled in offensive line-wise, and these guys continue to get better.”
