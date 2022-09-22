Osborne looks to go 5-0 for the first time in nearly two decades as it returns home and hosts Woodland at Cardinal Field on Friday.
The Cardinals are looking for their second straight win aganist the Wildcats, which they got their first and only win of the season against last year in a 12-0 victory.
Woodland is coming off of a bye week, after being shut out 28-0 to Pepperell the week before.
“I think our kids are confident, I think they are feeling good,” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. “The hardest thing for 16 and 17-year-old kids is keeping them focused on the process, regardless of your opponent, you are going to go out and prepare and get yourself ready to play and play the best ball game you can play regardless of who you are playing.”
Last week, Osborne had a 70-8 victory over Clarkston, where it put up the most points in program history.
Its offense, which is averaging 53 points a game, has scored 213 combined points in its four games, which is second most in program history for an entire season. Quarterback Edward Burr leads the offense, going 69-for-124 for 1,097 yards passing and 15 touchdowns, while Khalif Walters has 676 yards rushing on 67 carries for eight touchdowns.
The Cardinals’ defense, which is allowing only an average of seven points throughout its four games, is led by Aidan Williams and Ian Williams with 51 combined total tackles.
It is the final non-region game on the schedule for the Cardinals this season, as they prepare to open Region 5AAAAAAA play against Kennesaw Mountain on Oct. 7. The non-region schedule, Salam said, has given his team confidence and helped to get them ready for their region schedule — which consists of the Mustangs, Cherokee, Wheeler, Walton and North Cobb.
“It is a difficult thing, you know,” he said. “There are several different approaches to it. You can play opponents that are really tough and can get your nose bloodied a little bit. I think we have had a good mix of challenges for us. Our kids have a great deal of confidence and I feel that is good for us. We are excited about getting into region play.”
