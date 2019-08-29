Game: Osborne (0-1) vs. KIPP Atlanta (0-1), 7:30 p.m. Grady Stadium
Last year: KIPP Atlanta 18, Osborne 13
All-time series: KIPP Atlanta leads 3-0
Prediction: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 31, Osborne 14
The season did not start the way Osborne wanted last week.
After playing Therrell close a year ago before losing by four points, the Cardinals appeared overmatched in this year’s meeting and had to settle for a 32-7 loss at Lakewood Stadium.
The Cardinals didn’t have the easiest time preparing for Therrell a week ago, and Osborne expects to be more in tune to what they are going to see when they head to KIPP Atlanta.
Not having film on Therrell didn’t help the situation. Coaches had to scramble old film on the team to get a general idea of what the Panthers do on both sides of the ball.
But the more determining factor on the score being more lopsided, coach Russ Isham said, was that the Cardinals had difficulties with the speed of the game.
Therrell was already ahead by six after the first play of the game on a 48-yard touchdown pass. The Panthers scored twice more to go ahead by three scores at the half, the second touchdown coming on a 42-yard punt return.
“We have to do a better job preparing for the speed of the game,” Isham said. “We have to do a better job from a coaching standpoint with the scout team. You have to roll the dice and risk it.”
Isham said he expects KIPP Atlanta to have a balanced attack on offense, but is anticipating that the Warriors will throw the ball quite a bit.
“I think it will be in the air (tonight),” Isham said. “We’re going to have to go up and get balls and hopefully come down with the football. We’re going to have to be a little bit more crisper on exchanges and a little more confident in knowing what we’re doing. That will help with the speed of the game.”
