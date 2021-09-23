Game: Sprayberry (1-2, 1-1) at Osborne (1-1), 7:30 p.m., 7: 30 p.m.
Last year: Sprayberry 67, Osborne 6
All-time series: Sprayberry leads 20-10
Prediction: Sprayberry 24, Osborne 7
Osborne is thrilled just to be practicing again.
The Cardinals were hit with a rash of COVID-19 cases following its 7-0 loss to Forest Park three weeks ago, coach Luqman Salam said, which forced them to cancel Region 6AAAAAA games against Wheeler and Allatoona. Its game against Wheeler has been rescheduled for Oct. 1.
Osborne was also unable to practice due to quarantine procedures.
However, coaches did communicate to players during school in regards of working out on their own.
“It’s been difficult because we haven’t had a lot of extra time,” Salam said. “We really haven’t had the time to prepare because we haven’t been together, but our kids are ready to get back to work because we’re healthy. Its refreshing to get back together again.”
Before the pandemic interfered, Osborne has had a respectable start to its season. The Cardinals opened the season with a 12-0 victory over Woodland. Although they lost to Forest Park, they had chances to score but came up short.
Like Osborne, Sprayberry had issues with the COVID-19 pandemic as well.
The Yellow Jackets canceled their season opener against Riverwood and had to forfeit their game against Collins Hill. They began their season against Wheeler on the right foot against Wheeler with a 40-0 victory.
A week later, the youth of the Yellow Jackets caught up with them. They were overwhelmed the following week with a 47-3 loss to Kennesaw Mountain. While Isaiah Abbey rushed for 102 yards, they had difficulty sustaining drives.
Sprayberry had a bye last week to regroup.
“We’re just going back to fundamentals a little bit and trying to get our team a little more physical,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We’re just trying to work on getting better. Not playing for two weeks due to COVID set us behind, and there’s not a whole lot we can do about it.”
