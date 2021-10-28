NEWNAN -- Newnan jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead en route to a 35-14 Region 2AAAAAAA victory over Campbell at Drake Stadium on Thursday,
Newnan (3-5, 1-2), which closes out its regular season next week against East Coweta, cliched a state playoff berth with the victory, while Campbell (3-6, 0-4), which started the year 3-0, saw its season come to a end with the loss.
"It's hard to see it end just cold turkey like that," Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. "But, it's part of the job and you accept it. You enjoy every minute of it, then it ends, and you before you know it you're in the weight room getting ready for next year.
"We were a young team this year, but we have a lot of sophomores and juniors coming back. So, we'll work with those guys and hopefully be a much improved team next season."
Newnan scored five rushing touchdowns, including two from quarterback James Paige. Paige finished with 173 of the Cougars' 280 rushing yards and added 76 passing yards on 3-of-8 completions with two interceptions. His 53-yard scoring run three minutes into the third quarter put the Cougars in front 35-0.
"We couldn't contain their quarterback if he was in a phone booth," DeCristofaro said. "We just couldn't catch the kid. He never ran that much on the film we had of him and he was a big difference in the game."
Despite the deficit, Campbell managed to cut into Newnan's lead with touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters.
Luke Marble connected with Ryan Ray for a 55-yard touchdown late in the third period to make the score 35-6 after a missed point-after try.
Campbell's defense turned Newnan away from another potential score after the Cougars had first-and-goal from the 4.
The Spartans offense rewarded the defensive performance on the next possession as Marble found Remier Smith for a 58-yard touchdown and Marble's 2-point conversion to Jo Phillips made it 35-14 with 16 seconds remaining in the game.
"We start slow and then we figure it out in the second half. That's kind of been our thing the whole season," DeCristofaro said.
Marble completed 15-of-25 passes for 183 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also had nine carries for 60 yards.
Phillips logged 15 carries for 70 yards, while Ray totaled four catches for 66 yards and a score. Smith had four receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Campbell's promising first possession saw the Spartans drive from the Newnan 47 to inside the 10-yard line. But, a fumble recovered by the Cougars' Tripp Slaton sparked a 28-0 run for Newnan which held the commanding halftime lead.
Newnan converted the turnover into a 7-0 lead behind a 36-yard scoring run for James Paige to end a 9-play drive.
Paige's run was the first of four consecutive rushing touchdowns for the Cougars. Marquese Knox added a 4-yard scoring run with 25 seconds remaining in the first quarter, and Justyn Reid added a 2-yard run early in the second after Knox returned a punt 41 yards to the Spartans' 5.
Slaton recovered another Campbell fumble that led to Newnan's final touchdown of the half. The Cougars took over at their own 19 and drove 81 yards on seven plays as John Austin Cochran ran in from 3-yards out with 1:46 left in the half.
Jaccori McGee and Jeremiah Staton each had first half interceptions for Campbell, but the Spartans weren't able to advantage. Staton recorded his interception in the end zone and returned the ball out to the 20 as time expired. It was McGee's seventh interception of the season.
