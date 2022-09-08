Game: Miller Grove (2-1) at Campbell (0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Overall Series: First meeting
Prediction: Miller Grove 24, Campbell 17
Campbell is still looking for its first win of the 2022 season, but is not panicking.
Its first region game against East Coweta at home is more than a month away, and the Spartans have three more non-region games to get things right. It starts Friday at home against Miller Grove before traveling to Hillgrove and Wheeler.
“If you don't work hard, you're not going to get better, that's the buzz word this week” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “We want to be as good as we possibly can by the time we play East Coweta in October.”
While the Spartans are progressing week-by-week in certain areas, costly mistakes have kept them out of the win column. To end the losing streak, Campbell must cut down on the turnovers after losing three last week. The Spartans also have to finish drives.
There are also the positives that Campbell will continue to build on. The sophomore-laden offensive line has improved, and Luke Marble is looking more comfortable under center. Against Meadowcreek, Marble became more of a dual threat, running the ball 11 times for 146 yards while throwing for 160.
Marble is expecting to mix up the run and the pass once again against Miller Grove.
“Offensively, we have to do some things to put (Miller Grove) in a bad position,” DeCristofaro said. “We ran the quarterback way more than we did the first two games. (Marble) ran downhill and was successful. When you are the quarterback with a young offensive line, you have to get to the point where you trust each other.”
Also, the secondary has made strides this season, keeping Meadowcreek quarterback Cameron Ellis under 200 yards while completing only 13 of his 30 attempts. It was the ground game that got the Spartans in trouble, yielding 268 yards with 234 of them going to Jordan Louie.
