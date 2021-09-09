Game: Woodstock (0-3) at Campbell (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Woodstock 42, Campbell 6
All-time series: Woodstock leads 1-0
Prediction: Campbell 31, Woodstock 17
Energy has been there, but consistency and execution have been difficult to come by for Woodstock (0-3) through the first part of the 2021 season. It now heads to Campbell (2-0) as the Spartans come off a shutout of their own.
The Wolverines were within striking distance periodically during their loss to Creekview. They showed progress, but coach Troy Hoff knows consistent play will take some time to find.
“There were times where we did not make plays,” Hoff said. “There are times where we have 10 guys doing it right and one not. It is a continuity thing starting in practice throughout the week and carrying over to Friday night.”
Woodstock can take a positive from the game in the effort its players displayed. In practice leading up to the Campbell game, the Wolverines are focusing on execution from top to bottom.
“The effort has been there,” Hoff said. “We can not fault our guys on effort. They are playing hard and competing. We just need to get better fundamentally. We need to coach better and play better.”
Though the team sits without a win heading into Week 4, Hoff is taking advantage of the opportunities he can find for his young players. He said it is good experience for his underclassmen as the Wolverines prepare for the future.
Woodstock has struck a balance between preparing for the next few years and still being competitive in 2021.
“Every year as a coaching staff and as a program, you are always coaching next year’s team this year,” Hoff said. “Plus, there is a lot of football left this year. Every one of those reps in a game in that environment is critical because it is new to a lot of these guys.”
Woodstock turns its attention to Campbell, which comes off a dominant 56-0 win over Berkmar. Campbell quarterback Luke Marble completed 15 of 21 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns in the offensive clinic. Jamouri Phillips carried the ball 12 times for 76 yards.
The Spartans will try to move to 3-0 for the first time since the 2006 season. That season is also the last time they had a three-game win streak, as they started the season 5-0 en route to a 9-3 season.
“Campbell is an athletic football team,” Hoff said. “They are playing good football right now. We want to take steps to be competitive every snap and have a shot to make plays and win the football game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.