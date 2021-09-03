Game: Campbell (1-0) at Berkmar (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Campbell 35, Berkmar 0
All-time series: Campbell leads 1-0
Prediction: Campbell 35, Berkmar 14
Campbell got off to a strong start last week to begin its 2021 season. Now, the Spartans will look to continue that momentum when they go on the road to face Berkmar at Patriot Field on Friday.
Campbell’s season opener was delayed a week after its game against Grovetown was canceled due to a COVID-19.
The Spartans’ scrimmage the previous week was also cut short, leaving the team with little preseason preparation for their match up against East Paulding.
The lack of opposing team preparation didn’t affect the Spartans however, as the squad jumped ahead through three quarters and held off a furious rally from the Raiders to post a 28-21 victory.
“One of the things I was concerned about was whether the kids would be in shape to play a full game,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “We had the scrimmage cut short and then the Grovetowm game was canceled, so I didn’t know how in shape the guys were coming into this first game.
“I’m proud of the way they played and how they battled. We got up on (East Paulding), had a nice lead for three and half quarters. But, I think we got a little tired there towards the end and (East Paulding) came back. To our kids’ credit, they fought until the end.”
East Paulding tied the game with about 1:55 remaining in the game. The Spartans’ ran their 2-minute offense to near perfection, driving the ball 80 yards for the winning drive, and leaving East Paulding with not enough time to mount another scoring drive.
“It’s the type of resiliency and determination we need to see from these kids every week,” DeCristofaro said. “It’s part of changing the culture here, and (last Friday) night helped. There are still hurdles to go over, but that was a good step.”
Jo Phillips ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game with an apparent injury.
Quarterback Luke Marble got off to a good start, completing 10 of 17 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown.
DeCristofaro would like to see Campbell take another step tonight in the matchup against Berkmar. The Patriots are off to a slow start with a 0-2 record, but both defeats have come by a combined 10 points.
Campbell shut out Berkmar at home last season, but DeCristofaro doesn’t expect tonight’s matchup to be so one-sided.
“Berkmar’s quarterback is super athletic,” he said. “He’s about 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. He throws the ball we and he can run well, so we’ll have our hands full with him.
