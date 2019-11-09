Osborne ended the season with a 61-0 loss to Dalton on Friday, finishing with a 0-10 record.
It marked the third straight winless season for the Cardinals, whose last win came against Forest Park on Oct. 21, 2016.
Dalton accounted for 455 yards of offense and forced four turnovers.
Georgia Tech-bound running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 214 yards on 13 carries and had five touchdowns, all coming in the first half. Four of his touchdowns came on the ground, with his fifth being a 97-yard kickoff return.
Campbell also had to settle for a winless season after falling 42-0 to Westlake, which won its fourth straight Region 2AAAAAAA title.
Westlake and East Coweta were tied for the region lead, but Westlake won the head-to-head tiebreaker and will host Cherokee in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Now that Campbell will have a full offseason under coach Howie DeCristofaro after he was hired in April of last year, a busy offseason of weight-training and fundamental football is planned.
“Now that we have a full year with coaches in place, I’m excited,” DeCristofaro said.
