Sequoyah at Campbell
Sequoyah will travel to Campbell this week, a team it defeated 38-7 a season ago. Campbell has been outscored by its opponents 123-14 in three games played but should be rested and well prepared following its bye last week.
Sequoyah’s offense was able to sustain drives early in the game last week, but sputtered in the second quarter with consecutive three-and outs.
“Our whole plan last week was to stay on the field as long as possible and keep Gibbs off the field,” Chiefs coach James Teter said. “So we can’t go three and out, because if we get down then we’re forced to either start throwing or run ourselves out of time. There were some things in the run game where we’re definitely showed some improvement from the first two games. There are some positives but we just have to clean it up.”
Junior running back Jaden Mitchell leads Sequoyah with 145 rushing yards and 32 carries so far this season. Koprowski is 14-for-32 passing for 204 yards with one touchdown in three games while adding another 47 yards on the ground. Defensively, Jack Blackman leads Sequoyah with 18 tackles while adding an interception and defensive touchdown.
Osborne at River Ridge
Following the Harrison and Allatoona back-to-back, River Ridge will now host the team who finished at the bottom of the Region 6AAAAAA standings a season ago. Osborne’s game with Creekview from last Friday was postponed until Monday night of this week, and the week prior Osborne fell 48-0 to Sequoyah.
The Cardinals will be looking for their first win since 2016.
River Ridge began its Region 6AAAAAA schedule with Harrison and Allatoona — two teams ranked in the top 10 in the state — and as a result struggled, losing both games by a combined score of 87-0. The Knights were forced to play Allatoona on Saturday night after the Friday night kickoff was pushed back due to weather. Mike Collins said the adjustment to playing on Saturday didn’t affect his player’s effort.
Though the scores over the past two weeks may not indicate it, Collins said he continues to see improvement on both sides of the ball for River Ridge.
“There’s still a lot of bright spots,” Collins said. “I thought our passing game looked a lot better. I thought Chase (Begin) threw some really good balls and we were able to get our receivers going a little bit.”
