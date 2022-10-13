Game: East Coweta (4-3, 0-1) at Campbell (1-5, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: East Coweta 26, Campbell 6
Overall Series: East Coweta leads 9-1
Prediction: East Coweta 30, Campbell 17
Good news for Campbell.
The Spartans expect to be at full strength going into their Region 2AAAAAAA opener Friday against East Coweta at Richard McDaniel Field.
Defensive end Grant Fielder, linebacker Reed McClure, and receiver Jontae Jones are expected to suit up after missing the Wheeler game two weeks ago with injuries. And Campbell has the bye week to think for that.
The extra time also allowed the Spartans to heal as well as revert to fundamentals following a 1-5 start to the season. They are coming off a 28-17 loss to Wheeler two weeks ago with a few key starters missing.
“All is back after being injured for the last two weeks,” Campbell coach Howie Decristofaro said. “We've worked on fundamentals, blocking better and tackling better. We tried to improve ourselves because our region is a gauntlet.”
East Coweta already has wins over Lowndes, Sandy Creek and Hillgrove. Westlake, ranked No. 8 in Class AAAAAAA, has returned to Region 2AAAAAAA and could be a threat to win region, and Carrollton is undefeated on the season, beating East Coweta last week.
“At the end of the day, if you don't block and tackle,” DeCristofaro said, “you don't have much of a chance to win.”
Campbell struggled to stop the run in facing the Wildcats. Josiah Allen rushed for 164 yards and scored four touchdowns. Allen helped Wheeler jump out to a 21-0 lead early in the fourth quarter, and the Spartans couldn't overcome the deficit.
Fielder, who was one of Campbell's defensive leaders last season with 28 tackles and four sacks last season, is expected to make a difference on an already strong defensive front.
Junior quarterback Luke Marble continues to develop as the season progresses. He's closing in on 800 passing yards for the season – he finished with 881 last year – and has thrown for five touchdowns. He's also rushed for 496 yards on 61 carries with an additional five scores.
“Luke has had some good games,” DeCristofaro said. He's throwing the ball well and is making good decisions. He's excited to get Jontae back.”
In four games played this year, Jones has five catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
