LILBURN -- Campbell used seven Berkmar turnovers to gain complete control of the game, en route to a 56-0 shutout on Friday.
It is the first 2-0 start for the Spartans in six years and the largest margin of victory in program history, besting a 55-0 win over Murray County.
Campbell pulled down three interceptions and had four fumble recoveries, which eventually led to six touchdowns.
“For us, our front four is the key,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “When you get pressure on the quarterback, he makes bad decisions and throws the ball places he doesn't want to, and I think that's the big key on any defense. If you've got a front four, you’ve got a chance.”
On Berkmar’s second offensive play the Spartans recovered a fumble which led to a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Joe Phillips.
Two drives later, Jaccori Mcgee intercepted a pass to put Campbell in scoring range again. Phillips touched the ball all four plays and scored from three yards out. A two-point conversion made it 14-0.
Berkmar lost two more fumbles on the next two drives, both leading to touchdowns. The fumbles came on back-to-back handoffs.
Campbell quarterback Luke Marble connected with Malachi Jackson for a 17-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to make the score 35-0 at halftime.
On the first play in the second half, Marble found Justus Breston for a 67-yard catch and run to extend the lead to 42-0. Marble finished the game 14 of 21 for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
“Luke runs the offense as well as anybody I've had, especially as a sophomore,” DeCristofaro said. “He's just going to get better and our receivers are going to get better, and I think we have a chance to be a pretty good football team if we continue to improve and we want to improve.”
On the ensuing Berkmar drive, Mcgee got his second interception of the game, which led to a 16-yard rushing touchdown from Jackson four plays later.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, Campbell recovered its fourth fumble, which set up a goal-to-go opportunity. Ethan Jefferson scored on the next play, a 5-yard touchdown run.
Campbell added one more interception on the game’s final play, which sealed its second consecutive shutout victory against Berkmar. It was also the first win for the Spartans on the road since 2017.
Next week, they return home with an opportunity to do something for the first time in 15 years, start a season 3-0 when they face Woodstock.
“We need to play well again. We’re not good enough to take anybody lightly, so we've got to get ready on Monday practice to perfection,” DeCristofaro said. “There's that old saying, ‘Everybody seeks perfection, but in the process of seeking it, how about get a little excellence out of it?’ That's what we're trying to do. Just get better every week.”
