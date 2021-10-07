Game: Campbell (3-2) at McEachern (2-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: McEachern 44, Campbell 7
All-time series: McEachern leads 23-2
Prediction: McEachern 28, Campbell 21
Region 2AAAAAAA play begins in earnest as Campbell takes on host McEachern at Walter Cantrell Stadium.
Both squads are coming off byes last week after dropping two straight games to close out the non-region portions of their schedules.
The Indians, who have won the last six games in the series, will be looking to extend their streak against the Spartans following a solid non-region schedule that featured teams that are a combined 20-13 on the season, including Newton, Grayson, Marietta and Milton. Those matchups, along with the bye week, have Indians’ coach Franklin Stephens feeling comfortable about where his team is as it enters its region slate.
“I think the guys are prepared,” he said. “We’ve seen some of the better 7A teams in the state, and on any given night, these are teams that can beat most other teams. We played well at times, but not the whole game and had some mistakes in the fourth quarter.
“To be a good team and considered among the elite, you have to play well the whole game, and especially the fourth quarter, in order to compete. We were inconsistent, and that’s not what you want to be coming out of non-region. Guys did get some experience and we did find out some positive and negatives things about our team. We just have to put it all together, starting against Campbell.”
Quarterback Bryce Archie (52-for-107, 743 yds., 9 TDs) leads the way for McEachern, while Makari Bodiford (65 car., 319 yds., 4 TDs) and Kaleb Webb (25 rec., 450 yds., 7 TDs) add firepower to the Indians’ offense.
Averaging 27.8 points per game this season, Campbell’s offense has been on par with the Indians, who are averaging 28.8.
Spartans’ coach Howie DeCristofaro wants to keep his offense on the field as much as possible to limit McEachern’s big-play ability. Stopping that has been a major point of emphasis during the bye week.
“We’ve played some really good non-region teams, but McEachern’s a different animal,” DeCristofaro said. “There’s an emotional letdown when you give up a big play. McEachern’s very capable of making those plays at almost any point of the game, and we have to keep them from making them.
“Their quarterback can make every throw there is, their No. 1 receiver is probably the best we’ll see all year and they have a good running back. If we can keep up with them in scoring and keep their offense off the field as much as possible, you never know what can happen.”
Luke Marble has been leading the charge for the Spartans this season along with Jo Phillips and Ryan Ray.
