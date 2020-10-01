Game: Roswell (2-0) at Campbell (1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Roswell 35, Campbell 0
All-time series: Roswell leads 4-0
Prediction: Roswell 28, Campbell 7
Campbell was feeling confident heading into last week’s game against Woodstock.
The Spartans were coming off a 35-0 victory over Berkmar, but the Wolverines proved to be a different animal.
The Wolverines beat Campbell 48-7, the Spartans turned the ball over four times, with three coming on bad snaps.
In addition, quarterback Mark Anthony Swain was sacked five times.
“Obviously when you turn the ball over four times, it usually doesn’t turn out well,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “We got to block better, tackle better and do the fundamental things better. We worked on us this week.”
This week’s home game against Roswell does not get easier.
The Hornets are 2-0 to start the season, beating Centennial and North Paulding by wide margins. DeCristofaro knows what the Hornets are capable of, having faced them multiple times when he coached at Milton and Etowah.
“I’ve played them just about every year, so there are no secrets,” DeCristofaro said. “They are a solid football team with good history behind them, and they know how to win.”
While the Spartans are still learning to win in DeCristofaro’s second season, he said they have taken major steps forward.
DeCristorfaro said the offensive line has made progressions. It has helped the offense move the ball more efficiently after settling for multiple three-and-outs a year ago.
The Spartans are also running the ball better. Emon Padgett has carried the ball 36 times for 256 yards and Jomouri Phillips is right behind with 35 carries for 245 yards to lead the backfield. In their win over Berkmar, the running game accounted for more than 300 yards while it amassed 290 in their loss to East Paulding.
Kicker Dzenan Cerimagic is perfect on extra-point attempts and has booted 90 percent of his kickoffs into the end zone.
“We have the rest of this week and two more weeks to get ready for region,” DeCristofaro said. “That’s when we want to play our best.”
