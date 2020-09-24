Game: Campbell (1-2) at Woodstock (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Woodstock 20, Campbell 13
A program coming off its first win since 2018 will travel to Woodstock on Friday to take on a Wolverines team hoping to get back to .500.
Woodstock (1-2) lost 16-2 to Creekview last week in a game where it struggled to move the ball offensively. The Wolverines amassed 166 total yards against the Grizzlies and scored their only points on a safety.
Woodstock was 2-for-12 on third-down attempts against Creekview and 0-for-2 on fourth down. Running back V’ontae Hampton leads the team with 142 rushing yards on 31 carries, while first-year quarterback Preston Lawrence has completed 58% of his passes.
Facing a Campbell team coming off a shutout victory, the Wolverines will need to improve in order to avoid a third-straight loss.
“I think, in the run game, it’s just execution — blowing assignments and missing blocks,” Woodstock coach Brent Budde said, “but we’re going to have to be able to throw the ball to win games. I think it takes more time to develop a passing game, but we have opportunities to get the ball to our playmakers.”
Defensively, Woodstock is trending upward.
In each subsequent game this season, the Wolverines allowed fewer points than the previous week, and they have allowed an average of 24 points per game. Linebacker Carson Gray leads the team in tackles (20) and is tied for the county lead in tackles for loss (6). Linebackers Ryan Comeau and Nate Osario have also been key contributors, while David Daniel remains one of the best safeties in the state.
Campbell (1-2) snapped a 21-game losing streak last week with a 35-0 win over Berkmar. It was the first win for the Spartans since their season opener in 2018, and second-year coach Howie DeCristofaro hopes the win a sign of a change in direction for the program.
“We hadn’t won so long here. I think it was a shock to the system,” said DeCristofaro, a former Etowah assistant. “I think our guys are starting to finally learn how to win and what it takes to win. It’s a process not only teaching football fundamentals, but it’s also life skills about what you have to do day by day to be successful.”
Woodstock will need to be prepared to stop the run once again, as Campbell will be led by quarterback Mark-Anthony Swain, along with the running back duo of Emon Padgett and Joe Phillips. Swain, who DeCristofaro described as arguably the team’s best running back, tallied 190 rushing yards two weeks ago against East Paulding. Padgett and Phillips combined for 277 rushing yards in last week’s win over Berkmar.
“We’re still very young,” DeCristofaro said. “It’s one of those things where, offensively, we do what we need to do to give ourselves a chance to win.”
