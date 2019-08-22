Game: Campbell at Villa Rica, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Campbell 34, Villa Rica 20
All-time series: Campbell leads 2-0
Prediction: Campbell 27, Villa Rica 21
The Howie DeCristofaro era at Campbell will official begin Friday night when the Spartans travel to Villa Rica.
DeCristofaro, who previously served as the defensive coordinator at Etowah, takes over a team that has won just 11 games in the last five seasons, and while he gets to start with the only opponent the Spartans beat last year, he is still looking at the bigger picture beyond Week 1.
“There’s some things we still need to iron out,” he said. “Right now, the defense is a little bit ahead of the offense. It’s just one of those things that’s always a work in progress. I told the kids it’s not where we start. It’s where we finish. We want to be playing our best football at the end of the season, not at the beginning and then tail off.”
Campbell is coming off a shutout of South Cobb in its scrimmage, but the Spartans will be tested defensively against the Wildcats.
The Wildcats return Phillip Zachary and Mecose Todd, who each rushed for more than 500 yards last year, and while DeCristofaro expects a threat in the passing game as well, stopping that pair is his top priority.
“When you combine the running game they have with a quarterback who can throw the ball and a receiver who can catch it, I think that makes them dangerous,” he said. “They’re pretty balanced. We have to stop the run no matter what and force them to throw more. Hopefully that will pan out for us.”
Luckily for DeCristofaro, he has the personnel to stop the run in his 3-3-5 scheme.
Jordan Rush will clog the middle at nose guard, while Josh Jones, who DeCristofaro said reminded him of coaching the Cincinnati Bengals’ Carl Lawson at Milton, Sky McFarland and Giovanni Russell will rotate in at defensive end.
“Our defensive line can be one of the best I’ve coached in a long time,” DeCristofaro said. “I really mean that. We have a good defensive line, and that’s where everything starts. If they have to double-team those guys, we have a chance.”
Offensively, starting running back B.J. Banks will miss the game as he continues to nurse an injured hamstring.
However, DeCristofaro said he has faith in the trio of Darius Burke, Emon Padgett and Jomouri Phillips to shoulder the load and open things up for quarterback Alex Stack.
While DeCristofaro said the main goal of the season is still to get to an 11th game, there are stakes to the season opener.
A win would validate much of the work the team has put in during his first offseason and help lay the groundwork for some momentum entering region play.
“It’s super important,” he said. “Last week against South Cobb in the scrimmage was a big step. We played well defensively, and if you can do that you always have a chance. We feel like we have like five preseason games really. We want to be ready to go when we hit the region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.