Game: McEachern (2-4, 0-0) at Campbell (2-4, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: McEachern 49, Campbell 35 (Oct. 5, 2013)
All-time series: McEachern leads 22-2
Prediction: McEachern 24, Campbell 14
McEachern and Campbell have some similarities going into their Region 2AAAAAAA opener at Richard McDaniel Stadium, which can make the game intriguing.
Both teams are 2-4 overall. Both are trying to overcome the early-season mishaps such as allowing big plays and committing penalties.
Also, they have been banged up, which can make it difficult to study film on each other.
“We don’t know who is playing and who is not,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “They’ve had injuries. We’ve had injuries. It’s one of those things that happen sometimes.”
On the bright side, both teams are getting key players back at full strength as they head into their region slate.
Quarterback Bryce Archie is slated to start tonight for the first time in three weeks. He got rattled early in McEachern’s loss at Hillgrove but still finished the game with mixed results.
In the weeks that Archie has been out of action, McEachern has scored a 11 points.
Backup Reece Kingeter took Archie’s place and led McEachern to a low-scoring 8-7 win over Newton. He was shaken up during McEachern’s 16-3 loss to Milton, but returned to practice Monday.
This is arguably the healthiest McEachern has been.
“There are guys who have gone out and competed and not given up, despite the circumstances,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “We’re excited to play this week.”
For Campbell, tight end Reed McClure is 100 percent healthy. Center James Alexander is back at full capacity as well as defensive end Dade Lipscomb.
With seven starters not playing two weeks ago, Campbell defeated Morrow 17-6 in its final non-region game. Eamon Padgett ran 92 yards for the go-ahead touchdown before Terrance Kiel sealed it by scoring on a 59-yard punt return.
With a healthier lineup, Campbell has embraced the challenge of facing McEachern in its region opener. The Spartans haven’t beaten the Indians since 2006.
“We just have to prepare ourselves and know how to do the things that we do best,” DeCristofaro said. “If we can do that, we will at least have a chance.”
