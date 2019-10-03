Game: North Paulding (4-0) vs. Campbell (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Paulding 45, Campbell 0
All-time series: North Paulding leads 1-0
Prediction: North Paulding 21, Campbell 7
Campbell will continue its search for its first win of the season Friday when undefeated North Paulding visits.
The Spartans (0-4) have yet to finish closer than 22 points behind their opponents this season, while the Wolfpack (4-0) have won each of their games by at least 11 points, but first-year coach Howie DeCristofaro said he just wants to see his team continue to improve.
“We’re taking baby steps, but we’re getting better little by little,” he said. “It’s a process that will probably take us until the end of the year. We just have some young kids who haven’t been coached the way we want them coached.”
There are areas on both sides of the ball DeCristofaro wants to see improved.
Offensively, the Spartans have yet to score more than seven points in a game. Defensively, they have struggled to make stops at pivotal times, and both will need to change this week for Campbell to have a chance.
“We need to keep their offense off the field,” DeCristofaro said. “We have to control the clock, and when we have our chances on defense, we have to get off the field on third down. We have to keep our offense out there as much as possible.”
The offense should get a boost with another week in a new system.
With two byes in the last three weeks, DeCristofaro has been installing a new offense, and he said he has been pleased with the results, led by running back B.J. Banks and Rashard Thorpe.
“We’ve had a couple open weeks here,” DeCristofaro said. “We want to be more consistent with the ball. We moved the ball better than we have, so I like where we’re sitting with that.”
On defense, DeCristofaro said he wants to see his front seven play better.
While the Spartans have allowed more than 30 points per game, but they have been solid for stretches where they have been solid against the pass.
“Our DBs have played really well,” DeCristofaro said. “Passing-wise we’ve done a good job. We need to keep that up.”
Campbell’s secondary will face one of its toughest tests this week, though, as quarterback Kyle Bird leads a Wolfpack offense that has scored 35 points or more in every game this season.
It will take more than effective pass defense to pull off the upset, though, according to DeCristofaro.
“The biggest thing is stopping the run,” he said. “You have to do that in high school. We have to make them throw the routes they don’t want to throw. That will go a long way.”
