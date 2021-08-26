Game: East Paulding (0-1) at Campbell (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: East Paulding 34, Campbell 17
All-time series: East Paulding leads 1-0
Prediction: East Paulding 28, Campbell 17
Campbell will start its season a week later than originally scheduled when it hosts East Paulding in a non-region game.
The Spartans were to begin their 2021 campaign against Grovetown, but the game was canceled due to COVID concerns.
With last week’s game canceled and the status of this week’s contest uncertain until it was given the green light on Tuesday, coach Howie DeCristofaro and his Campbell squad have faced a lot of uncertainty as the season begins.
“Not only (last week’s cancellation), but the week before, we got cut short (in a preseason scrimmage) by lightning.” DeCristofaro said. “In the scrimmage, we got only part of a half in and the second half, we didn’t get a chance to play that. So, really, we are playing our first game (including scrimmages) this week.”
Though Campbell is ready to play on Friday, DeCristofaro said COVID continues to be an issue.
“We’ve had a few changes because of COVID here and there,” DeCristofaro said. “We haven’t had a full team together. Friday’s night game, we’ll be missing a couple of players. It’s just something we have to deal with.”
Running back Jo Phillips is expected to be a key player on offense for Campbell this season, while linebacker Brandon Shelton is expected to spearhead the Spartan defense in 2021.
Campbell’s first opponent will be East Paulding, a Region 5AAAAAA team that was 6-4 last year.
The,Spartans will be the second Cobb County opponent in a row for the Raiders, who lost their season opener to Kennesaw Mountain 28-12 last Friday.
Campbell will try to get revenge against East Paulding after losing to the Raiders 34-17 in last year’s matchup.
For DeCristofaro, containing East Paulding’s standout running back Justin Williams, who has committed to West Virginia, is a top priority.
“He’s a big back, pretty fast, and it all comes down to being able to stop him or slow him down.” DeCristofaro said. “If we do that, we have a chance to win. Offensively, we’ve got to keep the ball from them and keep him on the sidelines.”
