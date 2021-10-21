Game: East Coweta (5-2, 0-1) at Campbell (3-4, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: East Coweta 45, Campbell 14
All-time series: East Coweta leads 8-1
Prediction: East Coweta 35, Campbell 14
Campbell looks to snap its four-game losing streak when it takes on East Coweta in a Region 2AAAAAAA clash at McDaniel Stadium on Friday.
The Indians, who are coming off a bye last week, are also looking to snap a losing skid having dropped back-to-back games to Collins Hill and Pebblebrook.
There are playoff implications on the line as neither squad has won a region contest so far this season. Therefore, the winner will own the head-to-head tiebreaker and earn a trip to the postseason if the team’s end up tied at season’s end.
Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro isn’t thinking that far ahead. Instead, he and his staff are focused on the task in front of them, which is finding a way to beat East Coweta which has won three straight over the Spartans.
“East Coweta’s a very good team.” he said. “They have two losses to teams that are a combined 15-0-1 on the season. So, we know we’ll have our hands full.”
Daniel Shoch, who is 83-for-137 for 1,022 yards with 8 touchdown passes and five interceptions paces the Indians. Trey Bowles (77 car., 375 yds., 5 TDs) leads the Indians on the ground, while Amariyon Moss (27 rec., 219 yds., 3 TDs) is their leading receiver.
“They have a really good running back, a quarterback who can throw the ball well and some very solid receivers,” DeCristofaro said. “They’re very good on defense and special teams, so they’re the whole package.”
Accounting for what East Coweta does well will be difficult for Campbell, which will be without the services of 6-foot-2, 230-pound inside linebacker and running back Cole Wilson, who broke his collarbone last week against Pebblebrook.
“The times he’s been in the game he’s been a difference maker for us,” DeCristofaro said. “He’s a sideline-to-sideline linebacker on defense, and on offense, he has some burst through the line of scrimmage and he runs the ball well.
“When he goes out, things change for us. He’ll be sorely missed. So, we have to make the necessary adjustments.”
Campbell will turn to quarterbacks Jaylen Bester and Luke Marble (49-of-82, 743 yds., 8 TDs) along with running back Jo Phillips (62 car., 391 yds., 5 TDs) and receiver Ryan Ray (12 rec., 249 yds., 3 TDs) to carry the load.
Bester, who forces defense to play the Spartans differently, is another player that adds different element to the Campbell offense.
“Teams play a lot of man-to-man coverage against us,” DeCristofaro said. “(Bester’s) a good runner who changes things up. When we get him in there, defenses have to get out of man coverage.”
