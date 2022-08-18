Game: Sprayberry (0-0) at Campbell (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Campbell 30, Sprayberry 0 (Sept. 8, 2017
All-time series: Campbell leads 6-2
Prediction: Campbell 24, Sprayberry 20
Being mentally tough is just as important as winning for Campbell in Friday’s season opener against Sprayberry at Richard McDaniel Stadium.
Because having that mental toughness could help the Spartans take the next step toward being a playoff team.
“What we mean by (mental toughness),” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said, “if things start going bad, just accept it and move on. Let’s keep playing.”
The Spartans have taken incremental steps the last three seasons under DeCristofaro. From 0-10 in 2019 to 2-8 in 2020 and then 3-6 last season. However, after winning their first three games, they couldn’t quite get over the hump an earn a playoff spot.
This season, Campbell is expected to take another step forward with its defensive line being its strength. The Spartans recorded six sacks in their scrimmage against Marietta, with Grant Fielder registering four of them.
“They are all returners from last year and are bigger and stronger,” DeCristofaro said of his defensive line. They are very quick off the ball, very strong. At the end of the day, if you have a good defensive line, it makes it good for our linebackers and defensive backs.”
Fielder, a senior who is getting Division I attention, finished with 28 tackles and four sacks last season. He will anchor the front line alongside Bucci Elukeme (22 tackles, three sacks) and Amare Henderson.
On offense, Quarterback Luke Marble, a junior dual threat, has grown into his role after throwing for 881 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago. And Sprayberry knows what Marble is capable of.
“(Marble) is an athletic kid,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We need to get to him, pressure him and make them drive the whole length of the field.”
Sprayberry is expecting to rotate quarterbacks with Kemari Nix tabbed to be the starter. He has the experience, throwing for 654 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
Foster Currie, a baseball player with arm strength, plans on getting reps under center. Nix will also contribute as a defensive back to strengthen a depleted Yellow Jackets secondary.
Sprayberry’s running game, which has been a strength in recent years, will be run by committee after Isaiah Abbey graduating and departing for Havard.
“Campbell’s front four is really good,” Vavra said. “The challenge for us is not turning the ball over and putting together sustained drives.”
