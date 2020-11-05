Game: Campbell (2-6, 0-2) at East Coweta (6-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: East Coweta 44, Campbell 21
All-time series: East Coweta leads 7-1
Prediction: East Coweta 35, Campbell 14
There’s no room for error for Campbell if it hopes to make the state playoffs.
Sitting 0-2 in the Region 2AAAAAAA standings with two region games remaining, the Spartans will need to win out and likely get some help if they hope to continue playing beyond the end of the regular season.
So, Friday’s matchup at East Coweta’s Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium has huge implications for Campbell, which can ill afford another setback in the region playoff race.
“This is a very strong region and there aren’t any easy games,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “We’re going to continue to battle and play hard every time we get on that field.”
Campbell’s grit and determination will be needed against an East Coweta team that is averaging 33 points per game while holding opponents to 20.4. The Indians have won four straight and are coming off a bye last week. The last time they played, they beat Pebblebrook 39-14.
“East Coweta is a big team size wise,” DeCristofaro said. “Their quarterback is a great game manager, and he throws the ball really well. (East Coweta) might have one of the best running backs in the state. Defensively, I know they like to mix it up and give you different coverages, so we know we’ll have our hands full.”
Campbell suffered its second straight loss last week at Pebblebrook as the Spartans could only generate three points in the matchup. Overall, the Spartans are averaging 12.8 points per game and allowing 28.6 per contest.
“I told our kids after the Pebblebrook game that sometimes nothing goes the way you want it too, That’s life,” DeCristofaro said. “You have to deserve to win, and I tip my cap to Pebblebrook because they got it done.”
DeCristofaro was pleased with the way practice went all week and was encouraged to see how his team’s efforts translate onto the field.
“We’ve had some good practices this week,” he said. “We focused a lot on blocking and tackling because we have to do better in those areas if we want to win football games. The kids are excited. The last time we faced (East Coweta) it was 9-7 at halftime. So, the expectation this time is to stay competitive and see what happens in the end.”
