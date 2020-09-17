Game: Berkmar (0-0) at Campbell (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Campbell 21, Berkmar 20
Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro estimates that there are 120 plays in a high school football game.
He also says that only seven to nine of those plays can decide which team wins or loses.
His message to the Spartans this season — don’t take plays off.
“You don’t want to let your team down by not giving your best effort,” DeCristofaro said.
The Spartans are due for a victory.
Their last win came in the 2018 season. While his message to the team could have a negative context, he is pleased with the direction the Spartans are heading. They are hoping that they can break their 21-game losing streak Friday when they host Berkmar.
This will be Berkmar’s first game of the season. Its season opener two weeks ago against BEST Academy was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Even though Campbell’s latest loss was a 34-17 setback to East Paulding, DeCristofaro said it was the best his team played since taking over the program last season. He said the Spartans competed from start to finish, making the game closer than the score indicated.
The Spartans got down by 20 early before scoring 14 unanswered to get back in the game.
It’s penalties, turnovers and other minor things getting in the way.
“It’s the mental mistakes, alignments on defense, coverages, those kind of things,” DeCristofaro said. “We just have to make sure we line up right and block the right people.”
A Campbell drive that could have given he Spartans the lead resulted in a field goal instead of a touchdown because of a holding call. Another trip to the red zone resulted in a lost fumble.
Defensively, the Spartans struggled to contain East Paulding’s Justin Williams, who had 150 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns.
Still, Campbell trailed by only 10 points in the third quarter before East Paulding pulled away.
Quarterback Mark Anthony Swain was efficient, rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
