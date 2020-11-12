Game: Newnan (8-0, 2-0) at Campbell (2-7, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Newnan 34, Campbell 0
All-time series: Newnan leads 10-0
Prediction: Newnan 35, Campbell 7
Campbell will attempt to upset undefeated Newnan when the teams meet Friday in a Region 2AAAAAAA clash at Richard McDaniel Stadium.
The game marks the final regular season game for the Spartans who hope to close out the year with a statement victory over the region-leading Cougars.
“The kids are really focused and excited to play the top team in the region,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “We’re still trying to get better, and this will be the final opportunity for these guys to suit up and show what they got. We’re a young team, so it’s also an opportunity to get better and ready for next year.”
Newnan will be a challenging foe as it is averaging 38.5 points per game while holding opponents to 16.9. Meanwhile, the Spartans average 12.9 per contest while giving up 30.4 per game. Newnan held on to beat Pebblebrook 31-28 last week, while Campbell fell 45-14 at East Coweta.
“We’ve seen what everybody’s doing, whether it’s spread or (run-pass option) or a strong running game. The focus is on us,” DeCristofaro said. “Newnan has a quarterback who throws the ball well. They’re physical and they have solid skill position kids. Their offensive line blocks well, so they’re going to be a challenge.
“Pebblebrook took (Newnan) to the end of the game but missed a field goal to tie. You have to be able to execute when you play a good football team like Newnan.”
Newnan will have one more game remaining against fellow region unbeaten East Coweta after taking on Campbell. Coach Chip Walker knows his players can’t look past the Spartans in anticipation of next week’s game.
“Pebblebrook made sure we can’t look past anybody,” he said. “It was a good game, and I’m happy we won. It was definitely a good game for the fans. It was too tight for my likely, though.”
What the Cougars will need is to slow down Campbell’s offense and take advantage of opportunities on defense.
“Campbell’s a much-improved team,” Walker said. “They’re physical. They have a good running back and their offensive line is huge. They’ve played everybody hard early, but after halftime the game gets away from them. They might have some depth issues, but they’re playing pretty well as far as I see.”
