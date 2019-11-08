Game: Campbell (0-9, 0-4) at Westlake (5-4, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Westlake 55, Campbell 38
All-time series: Westlake leads 5-0
Prediction: Westlake 24, Campbell 3
Campbell didn’t beat East Coweta last Friday but felt it played its best game of the season.
Even though the Spartans lost 44-21 to the Indians, they were only trailing by nine going into the fourth quarter.
Campbell knows it is not expected to beat five-time defending region champion Westlake tonight, but they look to build on last week’s momentum as they end the season against a Lions team that is eager to atone for their disappointing loss to Wheeler last week.
“We got better (last week) and let’s continue to work toward our best,”Campbell coach Howie Decristofaro said. “We have another game to play that could be won, so let’s hard hard to do that. It’s another challenge you want to overcome.”
Campbell knows Westlake is capable of making mistakes.
The Lions lost to Wheeler 18-15 after leading by 15 going into the fourth quarter. Wheeler scored all its points coming off Westlake miscues.
An interception led to Wheeler’s first score. Then the Lions had a special teams’ gaffe, allowing the Wildcats to block a punt before returning it for a touchdown. Westlake’s lost fumble led to Wheeler’s game-winning field goal.
It is likely that Westlake will not be that careless, but for Decristofaro, facing the Lions is another chance for his team to get better. He said he does not want the Lions overlooking his own squad on the way to the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
“They are athletic,” Decristofaro said of Westlake. “They have good skill kids. We have to keep everything in front of us and not give up any cheap scores.”
If there is one area of improvement for Campbell this season, it is its defensive front seven.
The Spartans went the first six games without a sack before posting 11 in their last three games.
Campbell is also looking for another big game from running back Darius Burke after rushing for nearly 100 yards against East Coweta and scored two touchdowns.
