Game: Campbell (3-0) at Roswell (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Roswell 37, Campbell 7
All-time series: Roswell leads 5-0
Prediction: Roswell 24, Campbell 14
Campbell faces a tough challenge in its quest for its first 4-0 start in 15 years as it goes on the road to take on Class AAAAAAA state power Roswell in a non-region game at Ray Manus Stadium.
Having won its first three games — including last week’s 21-7 win over Woodstock — for the first time since 2006, the Spartans will now try to make it a perfect 4-0 mark since that year — when they went 9-3 and advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
“These kids have worked really hard from the end of last season to today,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “We worked out every day over the summer, Monday through Friday. We were trying to get better. We pushed them and make them mentally tough and they accepted the challenge. I think from that standpoint, we’ve gptten better. We still got a ways to go to be a really good football team, but we’re moving forward little by little.”
For DeCristofaro, a balanced approach on offense has been the biggest key to Campbell’s early success in the 2021 season.
“Strength-wise, we’re pretty even on offense, running and throwing the football,” DeCristofaro said. “So nobody can draw a bead on us, ‘Do we stack the box and stop the run or defend the pass or both?’ I think that’s a positive for us. Defensively, I think the kids have bought into the system on defense that we’re doing. I think they understand it well enough and we’re playing pretty well on defense. So what do we need to get better on? Making mental mistakes. I always tell the kids, ‘You never win a game by making mental mistakes. Usually, four or five or six plays determines the outcome of a game and we have to keep those plays down to a bare minimum.”
Making to 4-0 won’t be easy for Campbell, however, as it goes up against an undefeated Roswell (3-0) team that has been a state playoff team the last seven years in a row and was a Class AAAAAA finalist in 2015 and ’16.
“From a defensive standpoint, Roswell has a great quarterback – Robbie Roper (who has thrown for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns) – and they have two really good receivers and a really good running back, so we’ve got to slow them down on offense. Against their defense, we got to make sure we do what we do best on offense. They’re one of the premier teams in Georgia every year.”
Ethan Crite leads the receivers with 314 yards and five touchdowns. He is one of six who have at least 100 yards receiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.