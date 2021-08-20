Campbell’s game against Grovetown for Friday night was canceled because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within both programs. The decision was made by the athletic department Thursday night.
This is the third football game canceled already this season in Cobb County, as COVID-19 cases continue to plague the area. The 445 seven day average is the highest the county has seen since the end of January according to the New York Times. Overall, this is the 23rd game in Cobb County canceled since the pandemic began in 2020.
This news comes on the heels of Sprayberry canceling their first two games of the season against Riverwood, and next week’s game against No. 2 Collins Hill.
“Collectively, we feel the wise move is to pause for the weekend and reassess early next week then we will have a clearer picture of what we’re dealing with,” Campbell announced on Twitter. “It is too early in the season to risk a severe outbreak that could shut us down during a more critical time in the season.”
The athletic department said it will make a decision regarding their second game against East Paulding by Tuesday afternoon.
The announcement did make it clear it would reschedule the team’s senior night, which was supposed to be Friday, to the next home game. Right now that would be next Friday against East Paulding, but if that game gets canceled, it would have to wait until September 10 against Woodstock.
