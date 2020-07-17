Cobb County is continuing to feel the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic as the 2020 football schedule continues to change.
Campbell will no longer travel to Camden High School in South Carolina for its season opener Aug. 21. On Wednesday, the South Carolina High School League's executive committee voted to push the start of the state's fall sports until September, with the state's schools playing its region competition first.
Second-year Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro expected that decision to come and has already found a replacement opponent for Week 1. The Spartans will now travel to Grovetown High School to begin the season against the Class AAAAAA program about 30 miles west of Augusta.
Grovetown had a bye Aug. 21, but it was left to scramble, too, with the cancellation of two games against South Carolina teams -- North Augusta and Spartanburg.
“It started looking like we weren’t going to be allowed to leave Georgia based on what I was hearing because of the transportation issue getting the kids there and back,” DeCristofaro said about his discussion with Camden's coaches, “so we pretty much agreed at that point, ‘Hey, look for another game in your own state and we’ll look for one here.'”
DeCristofaro said he knew that Bainbridge and Landmark Christian were also looking for a Week 1 opponent, but Grovetown reached back to him immediately, and an agreement was reached in order to assure a replacement. DeCristofaro said his players took the sudden adjustment well and “were just happy to have that 10th game.”
Grovetown finished the 2019 season with a 4-6 record in 2019, missing the state playoffs for the first time in four seasons.
DeCristofaro said preparation for the Warriors has already begun.
“Coach (Damien) Postell is a new coach, kind of like me, and he has done a pretty good job (since arriving),” DeCristofaro said.
Other schools in Cobb County have also faced adjustments to their schedules. McEachern had its matchup at St. Thomas Aquinas of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, canceled, and will now play at Milton on Sept. 25. Marietta had its Aug. 28 home game against Armwood of Seffner, Florida, canceled and is still searching for a replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.