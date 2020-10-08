Game: Morrow at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Campbell 36, Morrow 6 (Aug. 23, 2013)
All-time series: Campbell leads 2-0
Prediction: Campbell 27, Morrow 10
After having their original game for Friday cancelled due to coronavirus protocols, Campbell found a replacement.
The Spartans will host Morrow at Richard McDaniel Stadium.
Campbell was originally scheduled to face Peachtree Ridge, but last week it announced it was shutting down its football program for two weeks in accordance with the GHSA’s coronavirus protocols.
Spartans’ coach Howie Decristofaro said his program was able to find an opponent for this week on a football website after Morrow posted it was looking for a game and was willing to travel.
That worked just fine for Campbell, which is looking to get its season back on track in the final non-region game of the season.
Decristofaro said that his team is focused on improving so they can be ready for the last four games of the season.
“We are trying to get better now so when we are in region play we are ready,” he said.
Defensively, he said his team has to get better. In the four losses, the Spartans are allowing 38 points a game.
“Blocking and tackling is where we want to get better,” Decristofaro said. “If you get better in those areas you win.”
Offensively, Campbell has some quality weapons. Emon Padgett has more than 250 yards rushing, and quarterback Mark Anthony Swain offers a true dual-threat.
The Mustangs (1-1) have played only two games and the last time they were on the field was a 36-21 victory over Forest Park on Sept. 11. Decristofaro said he sees this game as an opportunity for his young team to improve.
“We hope to not only win but to also improve,” he said. “We have a young team that is working hard and trying to get better.”
