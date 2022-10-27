Game: Campbell (1-7, 0-2) at Carrollton (9-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Carrollton 42, Campbell 10
Campbell faces its biggest challenge of the season as the Spartans go on the road to take on state powerhouse Carrollton in a Region 2AAAAAAA game on Friday.
Coming off a 41-0 loss to county rival Pebblebrook last week, Campbell (1-7, 0-2) continues to try to progress as it faces games on the road against Carrollton this week and Westlake in its regular-season finale next Friday.
“There are times you have to regress a little bit,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “But I think the kids are still excited about the rest of the season. Obviously, playing Carrollton and Westlake is a mountain to climb as they’re both very, very good. But at the same time, it gives you an opportunity to really test yourself against somebody who’s a good football program. In my opinion, every week, every game is a challenge in your life. So, how you meet that challenge is going to determine how successful you are. And that’s what we’ve told the kids, week after week. Life ain’t all sunshine and rainbows, so you better get used to it.”
Campbell will have its work cut out for it against Carrollton (9-0, 3-0), a state semifinalist in Class AAAAAA last year which is currently ranked fourth in the state in AAAAAAA.
The Trojans are strong on both sides of the ball, averaging 42 points a game on offense and giving up only 13 points per contest on defense.
The Spartans will have to find a way to contain Carrollton’s standout freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, who has completed 164 of 249 passes for 2,304 yards and 31 touchdowns this season. Lewis – ranked the top quarterback in the nation in the freshman class by the website QB Hit List -- has already received offers from several Division I colleges, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Michigan, Texas and Penn State.
“They have good athletes at every position and they use those athletes to their advantage,” DeCristofaro said. “They’ve got a 6-6 receiver, a 6-3 receiver, they have a quarterback (Lewis) who’s the No. 1 player in the country and he’s only a freshman. The running back is good – he’s not very big, but he’s quick, he’s fast. Their offensive line is not very big. If I had to sum it up in one word, they’re very efficient at what they do.”
With the challenge that Campbell faces against a formidable Carrollton squad, DeCristofaro said his team would have to play a perfect, flawless game to at least be competitive.
“Defensively, we can’t make mistakes,” DeCristofaro said. “We’ve got to get lined up right. If we don’t get lined up right, we don’t have a chance. On offense, we’ve got to get first downs – we’ve got to move the ball and get first downs. If we can do those things, if we can get two or three or four first downs in a row, that keeps their offense off the field. If we can get lined up right on defense, then we have a chance to stop them.”
