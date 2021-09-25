SUWANEE -- Peachtree Ridge survived Campbell’s version of the "Immaculate Reception" to defeat the Spartans 14-13 on Friday night.
Trailing by a point and on its own 30 with less than 3 minutes left in the game, Campbell quarterback Luke Marble’s intended pass ricocheted off the intended receiver, Jaccori McGee. Much like Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris, who picked the ball out of the air and scored in a storied 1972 NFL playoff game, Malachi Jackson snared the deflection and took off toward the open field.
The Peachtree Ridge defense, however, was able to catch Jackson and force him out at the Lions' 34. After an 11-yard gain by Jo Phillips took Campbell (3-2) to the 23, Phillips was stripped of the ball on his next carry at the 15, and Kantrell Smith recovered to seal the win.
“I feel good about this win,” Peachtree Ridge coach Reggie Stancil said. “We were able to run the ball tonight for the first time all season, and that alleviated the pressure on the pass game.”
After a scoreless opening quarter, both offenses sprung to life in the second.
Starting at its own 23, Peachtree Ridge (3-2) used an 11-play drive to open the scoring. On first-and-goal from the 10, quarterback Josh Evans found Jairus Griffin in the right flat of the end zone for a 7-0 advantage.
On the ensuing possession, Campbell took over on its 20, but on its second play, Phillips was stripped of the ball, and the Lions’ Justin Alexander recovered on the Spartans 26.
Evans then hooked up with Bryce Curtis for an 14-yard gain. On the next play, Evans lofted the ball just inside the left pylon of the end zone, where Myles Abernathy out jumped the defender for the touchdown.
With the extra point, Peachtree Ridge enjoyed a comfortable two-touchdown lead with 8 minutes until halftime.
Campbell found its offense on its next possession when the Spartans stormed 80 yards in nine plays. The drive culminated when Phillips raced around the left end to score from the 9, cutting the score to 14-7 with just under 6 minutes until the half.
On the drive, Phillips tallied 38 yards on five carries.
Peachtree Ridge moved out to midfield after the ensuing kickoff, but Evans had a pass intercepted by McGee.
Taking over at its own 48, Campbell needed only five plays to score. On the 7-yard line, Marble completed a pass to Justus Breston in the right flat for the touchdown.
Campbell elected to try for the 2-point conversion, but Marble was stopped just short of the goal line as he raced toward the right pylon.
In the first half, Peachtree Ridge gained 155 yards in the first half. Evans threw for 68 yards on 5-for-11 passing, while the Lions gained another 87 on the ground.
Sha’Marr Peoples was the leading rusher with 53 yards on six carries.
Campbell amassed 152 yards and was led by Marble, who was 8-of-11 for 101 yards. The Spartans' rushing attack was paced by Phillips, who gained 66 yards on 14 carries. The only two other carries for Campbell netted minus-15 yards.
The third quarter was a replica of the first, as neither team was able to duplicate its second-quarter success.
With 10 minutes left in the game, Abernathy intercepted a Marble pass at midfield to give the Peachtree Ridge its best field position to that point of the second half. However, the Campbell defense held, forcing a Peachtree Ridge punt, which preceded the frantic finish of the game.
Peoples finished the game with 125 yards on 14 carries to lead the Lions.
“Sha’Marr did a great job running hard,” Stancil said of his leading rusher. “We used another running back as a fullback, and this took the pressure off our sophomore quarterback.”
