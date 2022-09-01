Game: Meadowcreek (1-1) at Campbell (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Campbell 35, Meadowcreek 8 (Oct. 26, 2001)
All-time series: Tied 1-1
Prediction: Meadowcreek 35, Campbell 28
Campbell returns home to McDaniel Stadium to take on Meadowcreek on Friday.
The Spartans have gotten off to a slow start this season as evidenced by their 0-2 record, but coach Howie DeCristofaro is still optimistic about how well the team has been performing entering Week 3 of the season.
“Our kids didn’t quit, and that was good to see. They battled until the end,” DeCristofaro said about Campbell’s effort against Kennesaw Mountain last week.
Campbell put up 14 points against the Mustangs after getting shut out versus Sprayberry in the season opener. The Spartans delivered an impressive drive to begin the second half, showing DeCristofaro what the team is capable of when the players are focused.
“We went on a 13-play scoring drive right out of halftime, and that was big for their confidence,” he said. “I thought our defensive front four guys did a great job, too. But, Kennesaw Mountain made some great plays, and their offensive line is really good.
“But, I’m also happy with the way our defensive line played. I think we did a good job stopping the run and we made Kennesaw Mountain have to throw the ball. We have some young defensive backs and they were able to take advantage.”
Campbell looks to bounce back tonight and pick up its first win of the season against Meadowcreek. The Mustangs dominated Greater Atlanta Christian 34-12 in their season opener before dropping a 58-25 decision against South Gwinnett last week.
“Have you ever heard of Toys ‘R Us,” DeCristofaro said. “Well, Meadowcreek is ‘Speed ‘R Us’. They have four guys who can fly. Their quarterback is around 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds and he wants to throw the ball.
“They want to use their speed on the perimeter to do what they do. They throw a lot of screens and then just let those guys rip and evade tackles. They have a lot of speed on defense, too.”
They are led by a trio of three-star prospects on offense. West Virginia commit Jordan Louie, and Andre Craig at running back, along with Keshaun Singleton at wide receiver.
Campbell’s emphasis this week has been on countering Meadowcreek’s screen game with a focus on tackling and shedding blocks. Offensively, the Spartans will look to duplicate their successful drive that started the second half against Kennesaw Mountain but do so more consistently.
“Our goal is to stop their screens because they throw a lot of them,” DeCristofaro said. “South Gwinnett was able to run the ball well on them, so if we can keep our offense on the field and score on some long drives, be consistent with that, then that will also help our defense.
“We have an opportunity, Friday. We have some young guys on the offensive line with two sophomores and a freshman. We’ll get better. It’s a matter of time, but we’ll get better. Hopefully, our offensive line can get it going this week and really stand out.”
