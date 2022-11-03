Game: Campbell (1-8, 0-3) at Westlake (6-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Westlake 42, Campbell 0 (Nov. 8, 2019)
All-time series: Westlake leads 6-0
Prediction: Westlake 42, Campbell 7
Campbell plays its final game of the season Friday when it visits Westlake in Region 2AAAAAAA action.
This wasn’t the season the Spartans expected after the team won three games a year ago. With one win on their ledger and currently going through a five-game losing skid, the Spartans have one final attempt tonight to showcase that their record won’t define who they are as a team and as individuals.
“Our message is simple this week,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “We have a game to prepare for. And like we do every week, our goal is to make it competitive and play like we want to win it. When you get knocked down, you get up, you keep going and you push forward because that’s life.
“That’s what we preach. There’s a game every week, and you work day-after-day to get better for the game. That’s just like life. You work day-after-day to get better and be better at life. It’s been a challenging year, but I’m so proud of our guys for playing through adversity week after week. These guys have stayed the course, they’ve worked to get better, and they’ve played as a team.
“This is one more opportunity to be that team and to play for the guys beside you.”
The Region 2AAAAAAA slate hasn’t been kind to Campbell, which has combined to score only 14 points in three region matchups this year. The Spartans conclude their 2022 campaign against the second best team in the region after the playing top squad a week ago.
“It’s our job to take the players we have and coach them up,” DeCristofaro said. “We’re playing the two best teams on our schedule at the end of the season. It’s not the most ideal situation, but these are the cards we were dealt. We’re going to keep moving forward, like we’ve done all season, and give the best effort we can give for 48 minutes.”
Campbell may need more than effort, however, to beat a Westlake team that enters the match averaging 32.78 points per game, while holding opponents to 18.33 per contest. The Lions locked up the No. 2 playoff seed from the region after beating East Coweta last week, and hope to carry momentum into the playoffs with a victory over the Spartans.
Campbell, meanwhile, looks to pull the upset behind an offense that’s averaging 11.44 points per game and allowing 35.44 per outing. The Spartans lost at Carrollton 41-0 last week.
“Looking at film, Westlake has more speed than Carrollton, so this will be a tall order,” DeCristofaro said. “They have a lot of speed everywhere and they’re fast enough to run with our guys.
“They’re bigger than us at a lot of positions, too, and they have a tackle and a center that are each around 6-feet tall and 330 pounds or so. Our kids will have to play well and we’ll see what happens. The kids’ excitement and enthusiasm has been there at every practice. (Tonight) they’ll have to play the game and go try to win it.”
