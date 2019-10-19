Campbell is still searching for its first win of the season after losing 34-11 to Newnan on Friday, but flashes of improvement are starting to show.
Newnan took the opening kickoff down inside the Spartans’ 20 yard line but the Campbell defense stepped up on fourth down to keep the game scoreless. The offense couldn’t move the ball and punted and on a third-and-long, Newnan scored first on a slant pass.
“Defensively, I thought we did a really good job against the run,” Campbell coach Howie Decristofaro said. “I thought we did a really nice job there. We forced them to pass more than they’re used to passing and we didn’t do as good of a job as I would have liked defending the pass.”
Newnan put up all 34 of its points in the first half before Campbell had a chance to score more than a field goal. It was 34-3 at the half.
“Offensively, we moved the ball at times but not consistently enough to do some things with it,” Decristofaro said. “We’re just inconsistent right now, that's part of trying to get better little by little.”
Campbell played better offensively in the second half. It drove down the field and again lost a possession on downs just before scoring. The next possession, the Spartans found the end zone and converted the two-point conversion to make the score 34-11.
“We did a really good job in the second half,” Decristofaro said. “The time just ran out. We forced them to punt the ball four times, which hasn’t been very good to us, and we had five sacks. I thought the defense played really well.”
Defensive end Skylon McFarland had three of those sacks. Jawon Boyd had four catches for the Spartans.
“Campbell High School hasn’t won in over a decade,” Decristofaro said. “It’s a process. Baby steps are fine right now. That’s what I think they’ve figured out, this is not something that’s going to happen overnight. I see changes every week, especially on the defensive side of the ball. We have three more games to get better and that’s what we’re focused on. We’re not focused on playoffs, its how much better can we get in the last three weeks.”
