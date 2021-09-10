SMYRNA — Jaccori McGee saw Campbell was having a bit of trouble early in Friday’s game with Woodstock.
As the junior defensive back put it, the Spartans’ defense had to “turn up.”
McGee certainly did his part, finishing the game with three interceptions, including two late in the fourth quarter, to help Campbell top Woodstock 21-7 at Richard McDaniel Stadium.
Although it was not easy at times in a game filled with turnovers and numerous penalties, Campbell (3-0) guaranteed that it would be off to its best start in 15 years.
“We’re getting better, and that’s the big thing,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “We’ve just got to get ready week to week.”
DeCristofaro’s team did not exactly have the best start. Quarterback Luke Marble threw an interception, and Woodstock’s Preston Lawrence took it back for a 19-yard touchdown.
Yet, much like Campbell did as a team throughout the game, Marble bounced back. He delivered a 31-yard touchdown strike to Ryan Ray.
Both teams traded penalties, fumbles and interceptions for much of the second half.
Woodstock (0-4) found some success through the air with quarterback Dan Comeau and receiver Braden Williams, but Campbell’s defense, led by McGee, defensive end Grant Fielder and defensive tackle Devon Farmer, kept the Wolverines at bay.
Marble and Ray connected again in the fourth quarter to give the Spartans their first lead, but Comeau and Williams were at it again, threatening to even the score with Campbell on their heels.
No matter how bad it started, Campbell was determined to finish it.
McGee came up with an interception to stall the drive and Spartans running back Malachi Jackson raced to the end zone from 50 yards away on the ensuing possession to seal the win.
“We’re trying now to get better starts in games,” said McGee, who now has five interceptions through three games. “We all have bad starts, (but) we had the heart to come back in this game and get the win.”
Campbell was happy to get the win, but the talk among the post-game huddle was about next week, when the Spartans travel to Roswell.
McGee was not too caught up about the program history. Rather, he is looking forward to more.
“Hopefully, (we) can come away with the win and be 4-0 — something this program has never seen before,” McGee said of playing Roswell. “I’m looking forward to it.”
DeCristofaro, who came over to Campbell three years ago after working as the defensive coordinator at Etowah, is pleased with his team’s progress to start the year, but he knows there are plenty of challenges to come.
“The kids have confidence,” DeCristofaro. “I always tell the guys, ‘You’ve got to get better. If you get better, then we have a chance to win.’”
