MARIETTA — Losing a fumble on the first play of the game certainly isn’t ideal.
Unfortunately, for Pope, the first quarter turnover was a sign of how the rest of its night would go. Coming into the game, Cambridge was 3-4 and looking to bounce back after a 37-point defeat at the hands of Alpharetta. The Bears successfully turned the tables against the Greyhounds on Friday, beating them 59-21 at the Pope Multi-Sport Complex
Cambridge coach Craig Bennett and the Bears were able to look past records and execute on both sides of the ball. Cambridge scored the game’s first 24 points, effectively stunning the Greyhounds.
The Bears were effective both on the ground and through the air and were fueled by nearly 350 yards of total offense and five touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Zach Harris, and two touchdowns from running back Phillip Michael Collins.
Now 4-4, the Bears will move on to face Alpharetta, a team that has yet to lose a region game. Further adding to the upset, Friday’s win moves the Bears within a half game of Pope for third place in region play, to 4-1 in away games and a surprising 0-4 at home.
After battling through close games all season, Bennett said it was nice for his group to win comfortably.
“We were seven points away from being 6-1 after the first couple of region games — they’re just young, we’re just young. We’ve got one senior on offense and two that start on defense, so it was just a process of getting these guys to believe in what we do and to show it tonight and finally put a complete game together,” he said.
For the Greyhounds, now 5-4 and 4-3 in region, it was certainly a tough night. Other than a 39-yard breakaway touchdown from running back Ross Trombetti and some powerful late-game runs from sophomore Bo Hosack — bright spots were few and far between.
The Greyhounds struggles were most evident on defense where they only forced one punt and failed in stopping big plays by the Bears.
“They’re resilient. They’re a bunch of tough kids,” Bennett said about his team. “We’re not very flashy — we don’t think we are. We pride ourselves on being tough, playing physical football and that’s a physical football team.”
Credit to coach (Tab) Griffin, they’ve done a very good job of developing that offense to be physical and we had to match it. That’s what we talked about — matching their physicality.”
With the postseason right around the corner, the Greyhounds will look to bounce back against Northview next Friday.
