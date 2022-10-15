MARIETTA — Kell was unable to overcome early mistakes as it fell 42-24 to Cambridge on Friday night at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium in a Region 6AAAAA matchup.
The Longhorns’ first mishap came on the first play of the game, when a high snap caused quarterback Bryce Clavon to fumble the ball. Cambridge’s Elliot Kuykendall came up with the recovery at the Longhorns’ 16. Four plays later, Christopher Isibor scored on a 4-yard run, and the Bears were up 7-0 with 10:16 remaining.
Kell’s next drive did not pick up a first down. It was in punting formation when another bad snap gave Cambridge the ball at the Longhorns’ 14. With a facemask penalty, Cambridge was at Kell’s 4, and it did not take Preston Clemmer long to find Will Taylor with a touchdown pass as the Bears went up 14-0 just four minutes into the game.
The Bears (6-2, 4-0) handed the Longhorns (6-1, 2-1) their first loss of the season, and now sit atop Region 6AAAAA. The win puts it in excellent position to win the region title and claim the No. 1 seed heading into playoffs next month.
Kell tried to make its way back into the game late into the fourth quarter. Clavon connected with Derian Thomas for an 11-yard touchdown pass, and on Cambridge’s next drive, Sawain Simmons picked up and returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown. However, Cambridge added to its lead with a 15-yard touchdown run from Jack Marlow with under two-minutes remaining in the game as it went on to claim victory.
“We turned the ball over twice in basically the first four plays of the first half and that led to two touchdowns for them,” Kell coach Bobby May said. “With 5 minutes left, we were down 11 points. So, there were 14 points right there, and then we were down 11, so we just made too many mistakes.”
Clavon finished the night leading Kell’s offense going 11-for-17 with 158 yards passing, while adding in 79 yards rushing. Peyton Zachary finished with four receptions for 92 yards, including a diving, 47-yard reception in the third quarter.
Cambridge added in another touchdown in the first quarter before Kell was able to put up any points. Clemmer connected with Taylor once more for an 11-yard reception to put the Bears up. It was not until the Longhorns next drive, and a 37-yard field goal from Colin Mitchell, when they got on the board at 21-3.
The Bears added to their lead in the second quarter. Clemmer capped off a 11-play, 84-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Drew Petit to put them up 28-3.
Kell found the endzone on its next drive, when Clavon ran the ball in from 2-yards out, making the score 28-10 going into the half.
Marlow added in a touchdown for Cambridge in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run.
“We’re fine, if we win-out, we get to host a home playoff game, and then it’s all about seeding,” May said. “It really doesn’t matter who wins a region championship or anything like that. We feel good if we can continue to get better then we will be fine.”
