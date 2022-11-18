CALHOUN -- For the 16th time in the past 17 years, the Calhoun football team is headed to the state quarterfinals.
With a superlative defensive effort that saw Calhoun keep a Kell offense averaging 36 points per game in check all night long, the Yellow Jackets eliminated the Longhorns 34-7 in a Class AAAAA second-round playoff game at Phil Reeve Stadium.
The win sent the Yellow Jackets (9-3) to the quarterfinals next Friday night against Ware County.
Calhoun set the tone for the evening on its first offensive and defensive series against Kell (10-2) and then it got the special teams involved for a 10-0 advantage late in the first quarter that still stood at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets took the opening kickoff and marched the ball right down the field to score before Kell had its first offensive play of the game.
Running 10 plays that included two short passes, the Yellow Jackets got the night going by moving 64 yards in 3½ minutes, with Emaree Winston scoring the game's first touchdown on a 4-yard run with 8:28 left in the first period.
From there, Kell could not get anything going until late in the first half against Calhoun's stingy defense. In fact, the Longhorns' first four offensive possessions ended in punts, with the second one blocked, resulting in a short field for a Calhoun field goal.
Their fifth and final possession of the half was a drive from their own 11 to the Calhoun 19 that ended when Yellow Jackets defensive end Montaze Byrd recovered a fumble in the red zone with just 30 seconds left in the first half.
On the play prior to the lost fumble, the Longhorns did appear to get a touchdown on a 19-yard pass, but they were called for holding to nullify the score
After that opening Calhoun touchdown, the Yellow Jackets got their final points of the half when Dustin Kerns blocked a punt and the home team was set up at the Kell 11-yard-line. They got to the Longhorns' 5, but they could go no farther and sophomore Carlos Lopez came on to boot a 22-yard field goal for the 10-0 advantage with 2:28 left in the first period.
In the second half, the Calhoun defense forced three turnovers, and two of them lead directly to points.
The first was a Kaleb Ray interception on Kell's third offensive play of the second half, giving the Yellow Jackets the football at their own 44-yard-line. Eight plays and 56 yards later, they opened the lead to 16-0 on a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trey Townsend to Kerns with 7:35 to play in the third.
That is when the Longhorns used some trickery to get on the board. Fair-catching the kickoff at their own 30, the Longhorns went to a halfback pass on first down with running back Elijah Washington catching a lateral and then firing a long spiral to Ryan Barrett for a 66-yard hookup that put the visitors at the Calhoun 4.
On the next play, quarterback Davion Hampton went 4 yards for their only score of the night. They added the extra-point try to trail 17-7 with 7:17 showing in the third period.
The Longhorns then forced a Calhoun punt, but the Yellow Jacket defense got the Kell touchdown back when lineman Kristyanne Gregory picked a pass out of the air and returned it 48 yards for the touchdown and a 24-7 margin with 3:42 to go in the third.
The next time Kell had the ball, it fumbled it away and Calhoun linebacker Nathan Fuller fell on it to put the Yellow Jackets' at the visitors' 10-yard line. They again couldn't punch it in, but Lopez made his second field goal of the game for a 27-7 Calhoun advantage with only 51 ticks left in the third.
The Jackets would score the game's final points on their first ownership of the fourth quarter with Townsend finding wide receiver Cam Curtis for a 63-yard touchdown pass. Lopez finished the night 4-for-4 with his extra point kicks as the fans began to celebrate.
Any comeback hopes that Kell may have had vanquished on its next series when Ray made his second interception of the game and the Yellow Jackets were able to run out the clock.
