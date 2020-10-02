KENNESAW – North Cobb coach Shane Queen earned his 100th victory as the head coach of the Warriors with a 28-10 victory over Etowah in a non-region game Friday at Emory Sewell Stadium.
Queen is in his 15th season at North Cobb and in his 21st year as a head coach overall after getting his head coaching job at South Cobb. His career record is now 136-88.
“Obviously, 100 wins is just longevity,” Queen said. “It’s consistency. We have a coaching staff that’s been together for a long time and a community that supports us to no end. It’s not about Coach Queen. It’s about the North Cobb players that’s in that locker room and the ones that have been there 15 years before them.”
The Warriors started quickly with three unanswered touchdowns in the first half to set the tone. After failing to score in the third quarter, they sealed the victory with 5:28 left to play when first-year starting quarterback Malachi Singleton connected to former starting quarterback Trevor Lovett in the end zone for a 16-yard pass.
Singleton completed 9 of 15 passes for 159 yards and two touchdown. He also rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown.
North Cobb (4-0) came away with seven points on its first three drives of the game. Ben Hall reached the end zone first on a 1-yard plunge. Singleton extended the lead with 16 seconds left to play in the first quarter on a four-yard burst. After Joshua Josephs recovered an Etowah fumble on the first play, Singleton hit Xavier Clark for a four-yard touchdown.
Etowah (0-4) is rebuilding this season after taking a hit to graduation. The Eagles, who are extremely young on offense, moved the ball well but couldn’t punch it in until roughly 2 minutes left in the game when Kilvert Many scored on an eight-yard run.
All Etowah managed in the first half was a 48-yard field goal by Carson Allen.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, the offense couldn’t take advantage when their defense gave North Cobb fits coming out of the locker room.
Etowah started pressuring the backfield more and pushed North Cobb back nine yards on its first drive before having to punt. That allowed the offense a chance to get the Eagles back into the game, but North Cobb’s Cobe Singleton intercepted a Will Curcio pass in the end zone.
The Warriors adjusted offensively on its next possession and moved the ball all the way to the Etowah 1 before losing the ball to the Eagles while trying to cross the plane.
North Cobb’s next drive resulted in a missed 33-yard field goal attempt.
After North Cobb forced Etowah to punt after three plays, the Warriors got the separation they needed on the Lovett touchdown catch.
“I’m proud of our guys because they played with them for much of the game,” Etowah coach Matt Kemper said. “We moved the ball much, much more effectively. I felt like a lot of young kids took a little step. We just have to get healthy and take a few more steps before region starts in two weeks.”
Many rushed for 121 yards on 20 carries for Etowah.
